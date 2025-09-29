Jamie Osborne to miss a few weeks for Leinster with minor hamstring injury

LEINSTER AND IRELAND back Jamie Osborne has been ruled out for “a few weeks” after suffering a minor hamstring injury, his province has confirmed.

The 23-year-old, who had been expected to deputise in the coming weeks for the injured Hugo Keenan, will miss Leinster’s trip to the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (5:30pm) and a number of his side’s subsequent games.

Keenan will not return to action until the new year, but Osborne’s injury is a setback to his chances of making the Leinster and Ireland ’15′ shirts his own in the coming weeks.

Wing Jordan Larmour is the only injury doubt to emerge from Saturday’s 35-0 defeat by the Stormers. Larmour suffered a foot injury at DHL Stadium and his availability to face the Bills will be further assessed this week.

Scrum-half Cormac Foley, meanwhile, will miss a few weeks with a calf issue.