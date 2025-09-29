LEINSTER AND IRELAND back Jamie Osborne has been ruled out for “a few weeks” after suffering a minor hamstring injury, his province has confirmed.
The 23-year-old, who had been expected to deputise in the coming weeks for the injured Hugo Keenan, will miss Leinster’s trip to the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (5:30pm) and a number of his side’s subsequent games.
Advertisement
Keenan will not return to action until the new year, but Osborne’s injury is a setback to his chances of making the Leinster and Ireland ’15′ shirts his own in the coming weeks.
Wing Jordan Larmour is the only injury doubt to emerge from Saturday’s 35-0 defeat by the Stormers. Larmour suffered a foot injury at DHL Stadium and his availability to face the Bills will be further assessed this week.
Scrum-half Cormac Foley, meanwhile, will miss a few weeks with a calf issue.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Jamie Osborne to miss a few weeks for Leinster with minor hamstring injury
LEINSTER AND IRELAND back Jamie Osborne has been ruled out for “a few weeks” after suffering a minor hamstring injury, his province has confirmed.
The 23-year-old, who had been expected to deputise in the coming weeks for the injured Hugo Keenan, will miss Leinster’s trip to the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (5:30pm) and a number of his side’s subsequent games.
Keenan will not return to action until the new year, but Osborne’s injury is a setback to his chances of making the Leinster and Ireland ’15′ shirts his own in the coming weeks.
Wing Jordan Larmour is the only injury doubt to emerge from Saturday’s 35-0 defeat by the Stormers. Larmour suffered a foot injury at DHL Stadium and his availability to face the Bills will be further assessed this week.
Scrum-half Cormac Foley, meanwhile, will miss a few weeks with a calf issue.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
squad update