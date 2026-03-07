'They'll be memories I cherish' - Gibson-Park hits 50 caps for Ireland

AS CAELAN DORIS waited for the call to lead Ireland out at Aviva Stadium last night, he turned around to seek out Jamison Gibson-Park. On the occasion of his 50th cap, the scrum-half was invited to step out ahead of his teammates, but turned down the invitation from his captain.

“I think there’d been enough noise already,” Gibson-Park told reporters late on Friday night. “I was happy to take my normal role.”

The Leinster and Ireland nine is a no-fuss character, so wouldn’t have enjoyed being the centre of attention as he hit the milestone cap. During the week, there was a presentation for both Gibson-Park and Nathan Doak – who won his first cap against Wales – in the team hotel, while the IRFU also released a video of Gibson-Park’s wife, Patti, and three kids, Isabella, Patti and Jai, wishing him well ahead of last night’s game.

“I didn’t know it was coming,” Gibson-Park says of the video.

“Normally I get ready to go into camp at about 3 or 4 o’clock after the day off. And my wife and the kids were leaving at the same time with Irish jerseys on and I was like, ‘There’s something fishy going on here.’

To Jamison on your 50th cap. 💚 pic.twitter.com/kslAhmeW6g — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 5, 2026

“Then the following day I saw the video, and I was certainly caught on the hop. I didn’t know it was coming and for sure, yeah, it was pretty emotional seeing it.”

The bells and whistles might not be up Gibson-Park’s street, but the achievement itself certainly resonated.

“Look, I wouldn’t be a massive fan of all the goings-ons, but it’s part and parcel of hitting a milestone and I understand it’s important to acknowledge.

“But to your question, I’m hugely grateful man to chalk up 50 caps. I was nearly 29 when I debuted for Ireland, so had you asked me then how it was all going to unfold, I really had no idea. I’m pretty grateful to get to this point, for sure.”

As Gibson-Park reflects on his early days as an Ireland player, he remembers feeling content with just being in the mix at Test level. He joined Leinster in 2016 and qualified to play for Ireland in 2019, but waited another year for Andy Farrell to give him his first Ireland cap.

“I didn’t think I was in the picture, to be honest with you. Obviously Conor Murray was at his best at that stage, (Kieran) Marmion was around, Lukey (McGrath) was in the mix, so there was a few good nines already and I probably wasn’t getting the game time really to push for a spot, so it just so happened that towards the Covid year and throughout the Covid year I played a bit and got a chance.

“And I suppose at that time we were probably struggling as a team as well, trying to gain a bit of momentum and get things going,” he continues.

Gibson-Park pictured with his family after Friday's win. ©INPHO ©INPHO

“Things clicked a little bit in November of 2021 and that was where it really took off, but when I first got in I was just pretty stoked to be in the mix and be in the environment and be around the calibre of player and the calibre of coach. I was probably just happy to be there.”

Fifty caps later, the 34-year-old remains the heartbeat of Farrell’s Ireland team.

“I feel pretty good in my body man, if I’m honest. Pretty happy with how I’m feeling and I suppose it takes a little bit more work if you’re a player of my age, but in the same vein, I was late getting started.

“Like I said, I was nearly 29 when I debuted for Ireland and up to that point I probably hadn’t really been the number one figure in any of the teams I was in. I was coming off the bench a lot, so I hadn’t played a lot of minutes up until then.

“I don’t know whether that adds in as well to the factor, but I feel pretty good and I’m looking forward to the next little while. I still feel as though there’s a lot to improve on in my game and the team’s game, so it’s hugely exciting.”

A 27-17 win over Wales sets up a Triple Crown shot against Scotland next week, but Ireland know they’ll need to brush up in a number of areas after a patchy display in Lansdowne Road.

“It was a little bit scrappy wasn’t it? But ultimately I think a win in the end and a bonus point was what were looking for, so I think we have to hand a bit of credit to Wales, they were pretty good tonight and stuck it to us like we knew they would and made a proper Test match out of it.”

It wasn’t the most polished Ireland performance, but you wouldn’t have known that as Gibson-Park soaked up the moment with his kids on the pitch after the game.

“I love it man. It’s pretty funny, I copped a bit of slagging, they probably spend as much time as I do out on that pitch, but it’s great man, I love it.

“When I finish up and look back I think they’ll be memories I cherish, so I’ll lap it up every time we get to do it.”