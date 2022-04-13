Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 13 April 2022
Advertisement

Gibson-Park cleared to line out for Leinster in Champions Cup last-16 second leg

The Ireland scrum-half had been cited for a high tackle on Connacht’s Kieran Marmion in the first tie.

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Apr 2022, 10:41 AM
7 minutes ago 137 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5737558
Jamison Gibson-Park is shown a yellow card by referee Karl Dickson at the Sportsground.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Jamison Gibson-Park is shown a yellow card by referee Karl Dickson at the Sportsground.
Jamison Gibson-Park is shown a yellow card by referee Karl Dickson at the Sportsground.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER’S JAMISON GIBSON-Park has been cleared to face Connacht in the Champions Cup round of 16 return tie on Friday. 

The Ireland scrum-half was cited for a high tackle on Kieran Marmion in the first leg, after his shoulder appeared to make contact with his opposite number’s face with 56 minutes played at the Sportsground.

Referee Karl Dickson reviewed the incident and showed Gibson-Park a yellow card, but he was subsequently cited for tackling “in a dangerous manner” – in contravention of Law 9.13 – and looked a doubt for this week’s game at the Aviva Stadium.

However,  after reviewing footage and hearing submissions from Gibson-Park, his legal representative, Derek Hegarty, Leinster Head of Operations, Guy Easterby, and EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan, the EPCR independent Disciplinary Committee determined that the foul didn’t involve a level of force that would warrant a red card.

The citing complaint was dismissed and 30-year-old Gibson-Park is available to play on Friday. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

In the final episode of the series, The Front Row – The42’s new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness – welcomes comedian Killian Sundermann in to studio. The online funnyman fills us in on his schools rugby days, gaining recognition during the pandemic, making his stand-up debut and travelling around Europe in a van. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie