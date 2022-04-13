Gibson-Park cleared to line out for Leinster in Champions Cup last-16 second leg

Jamison Gibson-Park is shown a yellow card by referee Karl Dickson at the Sportsground.

LEINSTER’S JAMISON GIBSON-Park has been cleared to face Connacht in the Champions Cup round of 16 return tie on Friday.

The Ireland scrum-half was cited for a high tackle on Kieran Marmion in the first leg, after his shoulder appeared to make contact with his opposite number’s face with 56 minutes played at the Sportsground.

Referee Karl Dickson reviewed the incident and showed Gibson-Park a yellow card, but he was subsequently cited for tackling “in a dangerous manner” – in contravention of Law 9.13 – and looked a doubt for this week’s game at the Aviva Stadium.

However, after reviewing footage and hearing submissions from Gibson-Park, his legal representative, Derek Hegarty, Leinster Head of Operations, Guy Easterby, and EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan, the EPCR independent Disciplinary Committee determined that the foul didn’t involve a level of force that would warrant a red card.

The citing complaint was dismissed and 30-year-old Gibson-Park is available to play on Friday.

