'They're going to be gunning for us' - Gibson-Park relishing Croke Park clash with Munster

JAMISON GIBSON-PARK is an old hand at this stage when it comes to Leinster v Munster.

The biggest derby in Irish rugby has been part of the New Zealander’s rugby life for almost 10 years now, first lining out against Munster back in 2016.

“It’s massively one I always look forward to, and it’s been that way ever since I got here. I would have known bits about it before I showed (at Leinster) up but once you get in the mix and get the understanding of how much it means to the lads, it’s pretty special.

So we’re pretty understanding of their position, and they’re going to be gunning for us, like most teams are, so it won’t be easy.”

The 33-year-old starts at Croke Park tomorrow [KO 5.15pm] as one of four Ireland internationals added to the starting XV for the first time this season. While he’s feeling fresh and ready to go, he admits the post-Lions break was welcome.

“To be fair, it’s been one season where I felt like I needed a bit of a rest. Other times I’m like, probably a little bit naive, but I think I could bounce back in and go again. But this year, I was pretty tired, I think, for whatever reason.

“But we’re pretty lucky in this group that there was a number of us there (on the Lions), so we see each other every morning, catch up for coffee, and get a pretty good feel as to how things are going. Obviously, a few lads played out there on the weekend, and were outstanding.”

And just like everyone watching on from the stands or in front of the TV, Gibson-Park is looking forward to seeing out-halves Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley go toe-to-toe in Croke Park.

“I’ve been really impressed with both of them really into how they’ve taken to international footy. I mean the reality is they’re in the toughest position on the team. They have to do the marshaling, they have to run a week, all these kinds of things, which for young fellas can be pretty daunting at times, but they’ve taken (to that) pretty well.

Gibson-Park starts with Prendergast in the half-backs. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

“They’ve both kind of learned things over the last couple of years that hopefully they can implement, but it’s just the reality of the position they’re in, and coming after Johnny Sexton, which is not an easy thing to do, and that’s always been the way down the years with Irish rugby and [Ronan] O’Gara and Sexto.

“These types of lads have been unbelievable. So no doubt they have plenty of learnings, but, from my perspective, I’ve been pretty impressed by how they’ve taken to it. There’s always going to be media scrutiny, all these kinds of things coming at them. But for young lads, they’ve handled it really well I think.”

At 25, Crowley has been around the block a little longer, with last season Prendergast’s breakthrough year for both province and country.

“Yeah, he’s come on hugely,” Gibson-Park says of the 22-year-old.

“For a leader in this team, someone his age, it’s not an easy thing to do with experienced Lions campaigners. There’s all these things around you. It’s not an easy thing to do, but he’s come on massively.

“We saw him play one of his best games in the (URC) final in Croke Park, which was pretty impressive and good for him and his mentality as well. Like I say, I’ve been hugely impressed and I know there’s still a lot of growth in both of them.”