Uncertainty for Colin Bell as Huddersfield Town sack Jan Siewert after 19 games

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN HAVE sacked head coach Jan Siewert just three matches into the new Championship season.

Siewert was relieved of his duties after last night’s 2-1 home defeat to Fulham, a result which leaves Huddersfield in 20th place in England’s second tier.

Jan Siewert pictured during Huddersfield Town's defeat to Fulham last night. Source: Tim Goode

The club, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have taken just one point from a possible nine so far in the 2019-20 campaign. They were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup by League One side Lincoln City on Tuesday.

Siewert’s dismissal could also have consequences for former Republic of Ireland women’s team manager Colin Bell, who left his role at the FAI just seven weeks ago to join Huddersfield’s coaching staff.

A brief statement released by the Championship club last night read:

Huddersfield Town has this evening terminated the contract of head coach Jan Siewert with immediate effect. Siewert joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 in the club’s ultimately unsuccessful fight against relegation from the Premier League and led the team in the first four competitive games of the new season, with his final game in charge being the Sky Bet Championship defeat to Fulham on Friday evening. No further comment will be made this evening.”

During his time in charge, Siewert managed only one win — against Wolves in February — in all competitions. A run of 15 defeats in 19 games over his seven-month reign ultimately resulted in the termination of his contract.

First-team coach Mark Hudson will take temporary charge of Huddersfield, whose next outing is an away fixture in the Championship on Wednesday against Cardiff City.

Following a two-year spell as Ireland’s women’s boss, Colin Bell was announced as assistant head coach by the West Yorkshire outfit on 29 June.

Colin Bell left his role with Ireland in June. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

A statement from the FAI explained that they were unable to agree terms to extend the 58-year-old Englishman’s tenure after he had received an offer from Huddersfield Town.

A permanent successor to Bell has yet to be appointed, with Ireland due to begin their European Championship qualifying campaign at home to Montenegro on 3 September.