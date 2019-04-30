This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're going to have to up our game to have a chance': Ulster hoping to halt Connacht danger at source

Jared Payne is wary of an array of threats in the Connacht back-line.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 5:45 AM
1 hour ago 315 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4611468
Alan O'Connor and Quinn Roux contest a line-out back in October.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Alan O'Connor and Quinn Roux contest a line-out back in October.
Alan O'Connor and Quinn Roux contest a line-out back in October.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“THEY’VE GOT ONE or two threats, don’t they,” said Ulster defence coach Jared Payne in a wry Kiwi tone with a raised eyebrow when asked to size up Connacht.

The Westerners go to Belfast on Saturday for a Pro14 quarter-final looking to repeat the history they made earlier this season by bridging a 58-year gap between victories at Ravenhill.

However, having shown their teeth and a taste for knockout rugby against Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final, Ulster must feel primed for another battle after resting the majority of their front-liners for Saturday’s dead rubber against the same opposition.

Head coach Dan McFarland will hope to see Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale shake off respective ankle and hamstring knocks, while Sean Reidy must undergo return to play protocols after failing the HIA he took following a head-butt from Fergus McFadden.

And while their first-choice prop Marty Moore will remain sidelined, it is in the pack where Ulster will set their stall against Connacht in the hope of knocking that exhilarating back-line off its rhythm.

“They’re a good set-piece team. We’ll look to take that away from them,” says lock Alan O’Connor. Hopefully, that will hinder their performance around the park.

Tom O'Toole celebrates Tom O'Toole celebrates the win over Leinster. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“They’ve got a pretty similar forward pack for the past few years.  They’re good at moving the ball, good maul and scrum.”

Payne, naturally, is already aware of the back-line threats. With analysis work already begun, he took a leaf out of his compatriot Joe Schmidt’s book, naming almost the full back-line by name rather than describe the danger.

“They’ve got one or two threats, don’t they? Bundee (Aki) and Tom (Farrell) in the middle, Jack Carty at 10 he’s in a pretty rich vein of form. And then (Matt) Healy and Tiernan (O’Halloran) and (Cian) Kelleher in the back-three, that’s pretty dangerous.

They beat us twice (this season) so we’re going to have to up our game to have a chance.”

There will be no shortage of motivating factors to ramp up performance. A knockout game, the lure of silverware too long absent from Ravenhill, an inter-pro and also the chance to extend Rory Best’s Ulster era beyond 220 caps.

“Besty talks about it all the time. Every day, he doesn’t stop,” Payne jokes of the ‘do-it-for-Rory’ theory. But it does carry some weight.

Ulster’s injured Rory Best with assistant coach Jared Payne Payne and Rory Best chat in the wake of the narrow Champions Cup loss to Leinster. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

“It’s massive, what he’s done and Cavey as well. It’s up to the players whether they mention it or not, I’m sure it will be. To send them off on a high would be something special.

Hopefully they can, but Besty knows that rugby can be awesome but it can be pretty evil at the same time.

“He’ll do what he normally does, front-up every week and put his Best foot forward on the pitch.”

O’Connor adds:

“A couple of players leaving, we want to send them off. We’ve had a really good year so far, but we’re hungry for more and we’re looking forward to next week.

“No matter what game it is at Kingspan, we’re a proud team, everyone always goes out and puts their bodies on the line. You won’t see anything less than that next week.

“Like Jared said, we want to win every game and now it’s come to crunch time and actually playing play-off rugby here at the Kingspan, so really looking forward to it.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie