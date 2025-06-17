'They do an incredible job' - GAA President defends fixture makers after McGuinness criticism

GAA PRESIDENT JARLATH Burns has defended recent decisions around fixture-making in the All-Ireland senior championship.

The Central Competitions Control Committee were under fire on Sunday from a vexed Donegal manager Jim McGuinness, who was annoyed that their final fixture in the group series against Mayo was set for Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.

“We think it was very unfair to bring us here,” stated McGuinness, after their final round group game.

“It was the equivalent of bringing Mayo to Omagh and we also put in an email to the CCCC to say we couldn’t get a hotel in the area so we had to stay in Athlone. We had to go beyond the venue to come to play in the venue.

“So it was the equivalent of Mayo going to play us in Omagh and staying in Derry and I don’t believe that would happen. I think that would only happen because it’s us. Disappointed in that.”

Burns, speaking today in Croke Park at today’s All-Ireland SFC launch, made a point of recounting when he and Games Administration Manager Bernard Smith were in the car on their way back from making the preliminary quarter-final draw on Monday morning,

“He took seven phone calls from counties asking for clarification on this, asking for a favour there, asking that they could play at a particular time, something that would have been on in their county, and I think every one of those requests was met.

“And whenever fixtures are being made, there are so, so many things that they have to take into consideration, particularly with regard to neutral venues.

“I think they do an incredible job. I think they are amazing people and I just thought that it was important to put on record my appreciation and thanks for the work that they do in very complex circumstances.”

Jarlath Burns at today's All-Ireland football championship launch. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Meanwhile, Armagh player Oisín O’Neill has added his voice to the debate around the practice of changing the playing rules in mid-season.

On Saturday, the Football Review Committee proposed a rule alteration around the kickout mark, that any obstruction would not be punished with a 50-metre advancement of the ball.

That met with disapproval from McGeeney after his side lost by a point to Galway on Sunday.

“Listen, honestly, they just seem to be able to do what they want,” said McGeeney.

“Some teams tell them to do something, I’d love that direct line. Whoever has that direct line into Jim (Gavin) and Eamonn (Fitzmaurice), I would love that.”

Speaking to the press at the football launch, O’Neill stated, “I think Kieran’s biggest issue with them is that they constantly change, you know. Half the league and then they changed and now they’re talking about another change this week. Like, there’s four rounds of championship left.

“He has no issue. It’s more just that they keep continuously changing and as players, that’s frustrating because your coach is working on one thing one week and then it might change.

“But look, whatever it is, whatever it is it is and we’d be ready for the quarter-final in two weeks to do a massive rethink on what we’re doing on some certain aspects.”

He added, “We probably had to tweak a few things that we’ve been working on and change certain things that we were trying to work on. Such as the mark, you know, you had to hold your hands up after going up and now you’re being told you’ve five steps or whatever.

“I think if it’s refereed in the spirit that the rules intended, you have to allow a little bit of leeway like for players to compete for the ball, but I think it’s a reflection of how well coached you are. And we were punished severely by it at the weekend, and it’s something that we wouldn’t be happy with.”

