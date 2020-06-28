This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heavyweight contender Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller fails yet another drug test

Miller also failed three tests ahead of his subsequently cancelled bout with Anthony Joshua last year.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 28 Jun 2020, 4:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,828 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5135456
Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller.
Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDER JARRELL ‘Big Baby’ Miller has failed yet another anti-doping test and has been pulled from his fight against Jerry Forest in Las Vegas on 9 July.

Miller’s scrap with Forest was due to be the Brooklynite’s comeback just over a year after he failed three separate tests in advance of his subsequently cancelled bout with Anthony Joshua.

It emerged via The Athletic boxing journalist Mike Coppinger on Saturday that Miller had again tested positive, this time for an unspecified substance in an exam administered by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), as confirmed by Keith Idec of BoxingScene.

Miller has been placed on temporary suspension by NSAC pending further investigation.

Bob Arum’s Top Rank signed Miller to a multi-fight promotional deal in January, only nine months after his first drug scandal. Miller [23-0-1, 20 KOs] tested positive for GW501516, also known as cardarine and endurobol, in testing overseen by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) in March 2019, less than three months out from his scheduled heavyweight title bout with Joshua. He also tested positive for human growth hormone and erythropoietin, also known as EPO, in separate samples taken that month.

In the press release to announce his signing with Top Rank at the start of 2020, Miller described his original drugs debacle as a “minor setback for a major comeback”, adding: “I’m coming for everything and everyone. No one is safe. Say hello to the bad guy. Everyone wants to portray the superhero. We don’t live in a sunshine world. I’ll never be the superhero. In my world, the majority of the time, the villain wins.”

Top Rank are aware of Miller’s latest PED-related setback, while his co-promoter, Dmitriy Salita, told Sky Sports: “I am disappointed. I was looking forward to July 9th and Jarrell’s return to the ring. This news is shocking to me as well.

“Hopefully soon we will find out more facts.”

