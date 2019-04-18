This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joshua's opponent Miller to appeal failed drug test after denying any wrongdoing

American heavyweight Jarrell Miller plans to appeal the revoking of his boxing licence.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 3:34 PM
1 hour ago 635 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4598595
American Jarrell Miller
Image: Jonathan Daniel
American Jarrell Miller
American Jarrell Miller
Image: Jonathan Daniel

JARRELL MILLER DENIED ever knowingly using a banned substance as he confirmed he intended to appeal the revoking of his boxing licence.

The American (23-0-1) was due to face WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden on June 1.

However, that fight is in doubt after Miller returned an “adverse finding” to a test conducted last month.

Miller, 30, broke his silence on Instagram on Wednesday, saying he planned to appeal the decision to revoke him of his licence, while also denying wrongdoing.

“I want to thank all of my supporters who have stood by me since day one and especially during this extremely difficult time,” he wrote.

“I have not been tuned in to social media and any other media outlets to focus and channel all of my energies into working hard with no distractions.

“I am absolutely devastated upon hearing the news my boxing license has been revoked in NY State and I will be vigorously appealing this decision. I have NEVER knowingly taken any banned substance and when I found out the news last night I was totally shocked.

“My team and I stand for integrity, decency & honesty and together we will stand to fight this with everything we have!

“This was a voluntarily test that I was very happy to do and these results came just one week after another voluntarily test that I had taken which was completely clean. I refuse to just lie down and let my dream be taken away from me when I know in my heart that I’ve done nothing wrong, 15 years of hard work. I’m WARRIOR… I don’t need a banned substance.

“Remember don’t believe everything you hear and see. The facts will prevail and I shall be vindicate [sic]. I don’t have anything to hide and the truth will make itself known.”

