Former Munster man Jason Holland to leave All Blacks role later this year

NEW ZEALAND RUGBY have announced that Jason Holland will finish his role as set piece attack and backs coach at the end of the 2025 season.

The news comes just one week out from the All Blacks’ meeting with Andy Farrell’s Ireland in Chicago.

New Zealand Rugby say former Munster man Holland confirmed his decision to All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson after the second Bledisloe Cup Test match earlier this month, with the playing squad informed of the news in the past 24 hours.

Holland’s departure is the second high-profile coaching exit under Robertson, with Leon MacDonald leaving the set up last year due to a clash of coaching styles.

After the Ireland game, New Zealand play Scotland, England and Wales across the November international window.

“It’s been a huge privilege to coach the All Blacks and represent New Zealand alongside some great people, both players and management,” said Holland, who lined out for Munster from 1999-2008 before moving into a coaching role with the province.

“Obviously I’ve been taking the time to reflect on what I want to do with my contract coming up for renewal. Ultimately, this is about what gets me excited about being a coach. I was happy to take a two-year contract and the time feels right for me to step away from this role and look ahead.

“We’re a close group so this wasn’t an easy decision. I’ve obviously coached with them all in various ways for a long period of time and we think the team are making shifts in the right direction. There are four Tests left, and I’m absolutely focused on helping this team to win in the northern hemisphere.”

Robertson added: “There’s a massive amount respect for Jase in our group. Whilst we’re disappointed, he has our support and we respect the decision he’s come to. Not only is Jase a great man, he’s a fantastic coach and has been dedicated to his role in this All Blacks team.

“Jase has made it clear to the team that he’s completely focused on our four remaining Test matches, and I know he’s already got a few new strike plays up his sleeve. A Grand Slam opportunity doesn’t come around too often and that’s where our attention is for the challenge ahead.”