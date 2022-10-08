Cullen: Leinster's new recruits striking right note on and off the pitch

THE STARS WILL be out when Leinster take to the field against the Sharks today [KO 5.05pm, live on RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 1/URC TV], but it’s two new faces who have been catching the eye both on and off the pitch in recent weeks.

Leo Cullen has named a strong starting lineup for the RDS clash, with nine full Ireland internationals in his starting XV, but Leinster supporters will be just as keen to get a closer look at two new arrivals.

Second row Jason Jenkins has been hugely impactful in his three outings to date this season, having joined the province from Munster over the summer.

Versatile back Charlie Ngatai, who signed from Lyon, hasn’t generated the same amount of headlines, but his try-saving tackle on Ulster’s Aaron Sexton – who paid the price for attempting to ground the ball with his right arm, rather than his left – was a reminder of the New Zealander’s game intelligence and defensive class.

Yesterday, Cullen was asked why Leinster had been so keen to bring in both Jenkins and Ngatai, and in his response he was quick to point to the fact their leadership qualities may be just as beneficial as what they bring on matchday.

Days like today, with South African opposition in town, would have been in his thinking when the paperwork was being finalised.

The Sharks are missing a few stars of their own but are still expected to front up when it comes to the power side of the game and set piece, two areas Leinster are paying extra close attention to following those bruising defeats to La Rochelle and the Bulls last season.

“He’s a big man and I think you have seen what he has delivered in the first few games of the season,” Cullen said of Jenkins. “Hopefully he goes on from strength to strength.”

It’s the mindset of the South Africans as well, the teams we come up against now on a regular basis in the URC. I’m not sure that our guys really understand that, if I am being totally honest. You can talk about it but until you really come up against it. I think we saw first-hand against the Bulls what it was like and obviously Jason has come through that.”

“Just the attention to detail around set-piece in particular,” Cullen continued. “How they [South African teams] test you out in certain facets of the game would the big piece for me.

“Contact area, big physical men. Even in terms of the logistics of travelling to South Africa, how you manage that trip.

Advertisement

“And then Charlie, because he signed on a two-year term as well, it’s managing that transition. Having that sort of senior figure in the playing group, I think is very important.

“You think of someone like Isa Nacewa, particularly when he came back the second time, what he offered. It’s not quite player/coach but it’s not far off it. But it’s that level of influence, much more comfortable with the interaction and feedback to coaches. It’s a two-way piece.

Cullen speaking after Friday's Captain's Run at the RDS. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“He [Ngatai] has come from a hugely successful team in the Chiefs, in particular in New Zealand. They had something very, very special at that time.

“Got capped by New Zealand, albeit that one time. He’s had his issues with concussion but even in terms of the discussions around that, he actually brings some good intellect in that space, which is something we are always interested in.”

Ngatai has long been on Cullen’s radar, and the Leinster boss says his leadership and experience was particularly appealing coming into a World Cup year, when the province will have to plan without some of their Ireland internationals on a more frequent basis.

“That period, we are leading into a World Cup, and that’s next season, so a lot of players will be gone, so to have someone of his experience in the group that brings that sense of stability is important.

“It was more with an eye to that in many ways. I’ve always admired him hugely. I’ve watched him with great interest over the last nine, ten years.

“I remember when he came to Europe first, we had a bit of curiosity about him. When we played against Lyon, you could see some of the outstanding moments that he had. We saw first-hand the impact he can have on a game. Watched him in the Challenge Cup final last year, obviously he had already agreed to join us at that stage, he had a huge impact on that game.

It’s something different that we are looking for from those guys, that adds in the day to day environment because you want to get more from the group that we have as well. That’s very important.”

Leinster have long leaned on experienced foreign imports to compliment their impressive homegrown talent pool, with former greats like Nacewa, Brad Thorn, Nathan Hines and Rocky Elsom all name-checked by Cullen yesterday.

“The impact of some of the players we’ve brought in from outside has been pretty immense,” he continued.

“I know there’s probably always this broader debate about homegrown talent and I’m more conscious of that than I think anyone, really… As in I have to understand with this person, what is the adding versus the denying of somebody else. I’m very, very conscious of that part. Because again, I’ve been that Irish player coming through.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“Overall, if you get the right people, I think they can add and have a very special contribution to the group because they just give you a different sense. As long as you get the right people I think it’s important. Again, it’s a great debate, isn’t it?”

Leinster won’t know the true impact of their new arrivals until later in the season, but at this early stage of a long league campaign, the Sharks represent an interesting challenge.

This fixture is the final leg of a three-game trip to Europe which the Sharks have negotiated without Springbok internationals such as Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche and their own new signing, Eben Etzebeth.

They come to Dublin missing a few teeth, but Cullen will hope the Sharks still bring enough of a bite to give his side a good early season test.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Jordan Larmour, Robbie Henshaw, Charlie Ngatai, Rob Russell; Johnny Sexton (captain), Luke McGrath; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala’alatoa; Ross Molony, Jason Jenkins; Ryan Baird, Will Connors, Jack Conan.

Replacements: John McKee, Cian Healy, Vakhtang Abdaladze, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Cormac Foley, Ross Byrne, Garry Ringrose.

SHARKS: Aphelele Fassi; Werner Kok, Rohan Janse Van Rensburg, Ben Tapuai Thaakir Abrahams; Boeta Chamberlain, Grant Williams; Ntuthuko Mchunu, Kerron van Vuuren, Thomas du Toit (captain); Justin Basson, Hyron Andrews; James Venter, Dylan Richardson, Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

Replacements: Dan Jooste, Dian Bleuler, Carlu Sadie, Reniel Hugo, Phepsi Buthelezi, Cameron Wright, Nevaldo Fleurs, Marnus Potgieter.

Referee: Craig Evans [WRU]

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.