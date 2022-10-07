Sexton set for first Leinster start of the season as captain against Sharks

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL make his first start of the season for Leinster for tomorrow’s URC clash with Cell C Sharks at the RDS [KO 5.05pm, RTÉ 2].

Sexton will captain the side from number ten, while Will Connors will also make his first start of the campaign as he comes in at openside.

Charlie Nagatai wears the number 12 jersey as he will start his first game at the RDS, while Academy back Rob Russell is also in line on the left wing for his first start at the venue.

Leinster (v Cell C Sharks):

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Charlie Ngatai

11. Rob Russell

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Ross Molony

5. Jason Jenkins

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Will Connors

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Cian Healy

18. Vakhtang Abdaladze

19. James Ryan

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Cormac Foley

22. Ross Byrne

23. Garry Ringrose