Sexton set for first Leinster start of the season as captain against Sharks

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL make his first start of the season for Leinster for tomorrow’s URC clash with Cell C Sharks at the RDS [KO 5.05pm, RTÉ 2].
Sexton will captain the side from number ten, while Will Connors will also make his first start of the campaign as he comes in at openside.
Charlie Nagatai wears the number 12 jersey as he will start his first game at the RDS, while Academy back Rob Russell is also in line on the left wing for his first start at the venue.
Leinster (v Cell C Sharks):
- 15. Jimmy O’Brien
- 14. Jordan Larmour
- 13. Robbie Henshaw
- 12. Charlie Ngatai
- 11. Rob Russell
- 10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
- 9. Luke McGrath
- 1. Andrew Porter
- 2. Dan Sheehan
- 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
- 4. Ross Molony
- 5. Jason Jenkins
- 5. James Ryan
- 6. Ryan Baird
- 7. Will Connors
- 8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
- 16. John McKee
- 17. Cian Healy
- 18. Vakhtang Abdaladze
- 19. James Ryan
- 20. Rhys Ruddock
- 21. Cormac Foley
- 22. Ross Byrne
- 23. Garry Ringrose
