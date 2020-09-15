Ireland U21 Knight on target for Derby in Carabao Cup defeat to Preston

Derby County's Jason Knight celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup match at Pride Park, Derby.

JASON KNIGHT’S GOAL couldn’t prevent Derby County from falling to a 2-1 Carabao Cup round 2 loss to Preston tonight.

The Ireland U21 player gave Phillip Cocu’s side the lead after 50 minutes when he poked home on the second attempt after a cross from Graeme Shinnie.

But after Mike te Wierik’s red card, Derby fell to late goals from Tom Barkhuizen and Daniel Johnson. Preston’s side included Sean Maguire and Alan Browne.

Elsewhere, one-time Irish senior international Paddy Madden found the net in Fleetwood Town’s 2-1 win against Port Vale. Glenn Whelan also featured for the victors.

