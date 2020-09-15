This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

Ireland U21 Knight on target for Derby in Carabao Cup defeat to Preston

Jason Knight opened the scoring early in the second-half.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 9:07 PM
47 minutes ago 1,164 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5205757
Derby County's Jason Knight celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup match at Pride Park, Derby.
Image: PA
Derby County's Jason Knight celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup match at Pride Park, Derby.
Derby County's Jason Knight celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup match at Pride Park, Derby.
Image: PA

JASON KNIGHT’S GOAL couldn’t prevent Derby County from falling to a 2-1 Carabao Cup round 2 loss to Preston tonight.

The Ireland U21 player gave Phillip Cocu’s side the lead after 50 minutes when he poked home on the second attempt after a cross from Graeme Shinnie.

But after Mike te Wierik’s red card, Derby fell to late goals from Tom Barkhuizen and Daniel Johnson. Preston’s side included Sean Maguire and Alan Browne.

Elsewhere, one-time Irish senior international Paddy Madden found the net in Fleetwood Town’s 2-1 win against Port Vale. Glenn Whelan also featured for the victors. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie