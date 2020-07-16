This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 16 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donegal's Quigley in the running to face Canelo Alvarez in September

The 29-year-old is one of less than a handful of names being considered for a proposed fight with the Mexican superstar.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 5:23 PM
53 minutes ago 729 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5152354
Jason Quigley on TG4 punditry duty during Ray Moylette's homecoming bout in Mayo, December 2018.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Jason Quigley on TG4 punditry duty during Ray Moylette's homecoming bout in Mayo, December 2018.
Jason Quigley on TG4 punditry duty during Ray Moylette's homecoming bout in Mayo, December 2018.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JASON QUIGLEY IS being considered as an opponent for boxing’s biggest international superstar, Mexico’s Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, in September.

The Donegal middleweight [18-1, 14KOs] is, like Canelo [53-1-2, 36KOs], promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy and has notched up two straight stoppage victories since teaming up with his new trainer, Andy Lee, following a first career reversal to Tureano Johnson this week last year.

Ballybofey man Quigley, who turned 29 in May, is one of less than a handful of names in the frame to face the three-weight, eight-time world champion along with England’s John Ryder [28-5, 16KOs] and, to a lesser extent, Canada’s David Lemieux [41-4, 34KOs].

Canelo is due to return to the ring in September but a handful of higher-profile opponents, including brash Brit Billy Joe Saunders, have already turned down opportunities to square off with the flame-haired Mexican.

Due to the expected lack of gate revenue wherever Canelo’s proposed fight should eventually land, it’s understood that Golden Boy are now seeking a lower-cost opponent — albeit a fight with the Guadalajara native would still see Quigley multiply his highest payday to date.

London’s Ryder was highly unfortunate to come out on the wrong side of the judges’ verdict when he looked for all intents and purposes to have beaten World super-middleweight champion Callum Smith last November. Smith, too, had previously been earmarked as an opponent for Canelo but with the Liverpudlian now seemingly out of the running, Golden Boy are understood to be eyeing up his should-have-been conqueror, Ryder, for the shot at boxing’s biggest pay-per-view fight.

Canada’s Lemieux spectacularly knocked out Cork’s ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan in the chief support bout to Canelo’s rematch with Gennady Golovkin in September 2018 but due to injuries and weigh-in issues has fought just once since, getting dropped twice in an eventual split-decision win over Ukrainian Maksym Bursak last December. It’s understood that Quigley and Ryder are ahead of Lemieux in the queue to face Canelo at this point.

Venues such as Mt Rushmore and Alcatraz have been mooted for the 29-year-old Mexican’s ring return but Oscar De La Hoya is in favour of the more conventional setting of the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, a more financially viable venue considering no fans are expected to be in attendance.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie