Donegal's Quigley to challenge Andrade for middleweight world title in New England

IRELAND’S JASON QUIGLEY [19-1, 14KOs] will challenge America’s Demetrius Andrade [30-0, 18KOs] for the latter’s middleweight world-title belt in New England next month.

The Andy Lee-trained Quigley, a former European amateur champion and World Championship silver medalist, will take on ‘Boo Boo’ in the champion’s backyard on 19 November in the main event of a world-title tripleheader live on DAZN. On their undercard, Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev [9-0, 7KOs], who as an amateur lost the 2015 World Championship bantamweight final to Quigley’s former Irish team-mate and professional gym-mate Michael Conlan, will defend his two super-bantamweight straps against American Ronny Rios [33-3, 16KOs], while Mexico’s flyweight titlist Julio Cesar Martinez [18-1, 14KOs] will bid to hold onto his belt against Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo [21-4, 16KOs].

Quigley, in decidedly polite fashion, called out the undefeated Andrade following his own career-best victory over Golden Boy promotional stablemate Shane Mosley Jr in May.

Andrade’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmed to The42 in early September that he had made an offer to Quigley’s team.

With negotiations now done and dusted, the fight is expected to be announced publicly later today.

Andrade, 33, won the then-vacant title by defeating Walter Kautondokwa three years ago. He has made four successful defences of his title since, including one against Dublin’s Luke Keeler a couple of months before the pandemic and, most recently, against Welsh outsider Liam Williams in April.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

He has yet to land a big-name opponent or a middleweight unification bout during his reign — a stick with which he is routinely beaten by his detractors and rivals — and while Quigley might not on paper present the kind of challenge to silence Andrade’s critics, the Irishman possessed sufficient profile in America to appease broadcaster DAZN and land the biggest opportunity of his own career.

The 30-year-old Quigley hit a significant roadblock just two years ago when he was stopped by fringe contender Tureano Johnson — his sole career reversal — but has bounced back under Lee’s tutelage and, in May, produced the most complete performance of his professional journey to edge Mosley in a humdinger.

He will be confident of building upon that 10-round display in his bid to upset the odds and achieve a life’s dream on America’s East Coast in six weeks’ time.