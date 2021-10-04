Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 4 October 2021
Advertisement

Donegal's Quigley to challenge Andrade for middleweight world title in New England

The 30-year-old will take on ‘Boo Boo’ in the American’s East Coast backyard as he bids to win the title once held by his trainer, Andy Lee.

By Gavan Casey Monday 4 Oct 2021, 7:00 AM
5 minutes ago 82 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5564572
Jason Quigley salutes the crowd following his fight with Shane Mosley Jr.
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO
Jason Quigley salutes the crowd following his fight with Shane Mosley Jr.
Jason Quigley salutes the crowd following his fight with Shane Mosley Jr.
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO

IRELAND’S JASON QUIGLEY [19-1, 14KOs] will challenge America’s Demetrius Andrade [30-0, 18KOs] for the latter’s middleweight world-title belt in New England next month.

The Andy Lee-trained Quigley, a former European amateur champion and World Championship silver medalist, will take on ‘Boo Boo’ in the champion’s backyard on 19 November in the main event of a world-title tripleheader live on DAZN. On their undercard, Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev [9-0, 7KOs], who as an amateur lost the 2015 World Championship bantamweight final to Quigley’s former Irish team-mate and professional gym-mate Michael Conlan, will defend his two super-bantamweight straps against American Ronny Rios [33-3, 16KOs], while Mexico’s flyweight titlist Julio Cesar Martinez [18-1, 14KOs] will bid to hold onto his belt against Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo [21-4, 16KOs].

Quigley, in decidedly polite fashion, called out the undefeated Andrade following his own career-best victory over Golden Boy promotional stablemate Shane Mosley Jr in May.

Andrade’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmed to The42 in early September that he had made an offer to Quigley’s team.

With negotiations now done and dusted, the fight is expected to be announced publicly later today.

Andrade, 33, won the then-vacant title by defeating Walter Kautondokwa three years ago. He has made four successful defences of his title since, including one against Dublin’s Luke Keeler a couple of months before the pandemic and, most recently, against Welsh outsider Liam Williams in April.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He has yet to land a big-name opponent or a middleweight unification bout during his reign — a stick with which he is routinely beaten by his detractors and rivals — and while Quigley might not on paper present the kind of challenge to silence Andrade’s critics, the Irishman possessed sufficient profile in America to appease broadcaster DAZN and land the biggest opportunity of his own career.

The 30-year-old Quigley hit a significant roadblock just two years ago when he was stopped by fringe contender Tureano Johnson — his sole career reversal — but has bounced back under Lee’s tutelage and, in May, produced the most complete performance of his professional journey to edge Mosley in a humdinger.

He will be confident of building upon that 10-round display in his bid to upset the odds and achieve a life’s dream on America’s East Coast in six weeks’ time.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie