Irish midfielder Jayson Molumby completes loan move to Championship

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Jayson Molumby has completed a loan move to Preston North End for the remainder of the season.

21-year-old Molumby spent last season on loan with Millwall, but returned to his parent club Brighton at the start of this season. Though he made his Premier League debut, he failed to regularly break into the first team and has now joined Preston until the end of the season.

“I think this is a signal of intent from us and he is a great acquisition. He has great energy, is good on the ball and is an Irish international”, said Preston Manager Alex Neil.

“He has played at this level before for Millwall and he knows what it is about and we are delighted to get it across the line.”

Molumby attracted interest from a number of clubs, with Millwall – for whom he made 40 appearances last season – reportedly failing in a club record bid to sign him on a permanent transfer.

The Waterford native will be eligible to make his debut in the FA Cup third round against Wycombe on Saturday, and will link up with fellow Irish internationals Seani Maguire and Alan Browne at Deepdale.

“I am really happy to be here. I spoke to the gaffer and the Irish boys here, who I know quite well, and it was a no brainer in the end and I am looking forward to getting started”, said Molumby.

Preston are 12th in the Championship, five points from the play-off places.