JAYSON MOLUMBY cut a frustrated figure after seeing Ireland suffer a narrow defeat at the hands of France in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier last night.

However, the West Brom man paid tribute to players and fans amid a fervent atmosphere in the Aviva Stadium in which the Boys in Green looked at home against one of the best sides in the world.

“Yeah, devastated, I’m really disappointed,” the 23-year-old said when asked for his thoughts on the game.

“I’m proud of the lads, proud of the fans tonight. Obviously really gutted but I was proud out there of how everyone put in a good shift and we were unlucky in the end.”

Molumby echoed the views of teammate Nathan Collins in suggesting Ireland were unlucky not to secure at least a point from the game, as they largely limited the back-to-back World Cup finalists to half chances and were a Mike Maignan wonder save away from earning a point at the death.

Advertisement

“Credit to the staff and the lads because we worked tirelessly all week, I think we all knew what we were doing out there and maybe the fans and people looking on realise that.

“It was an unfortunate goal to concede on our behalf but on another night I think we get something from the game.

“The goalkeeper has pulled off a worldie, to be fair. I think the game plan worked to a tee today, we limited them to very few chances, and in the end, it was a mistake [that cost us].”

On the crowd’s impact, the Cappoquin native continued: “It was the best atmosphere I have ever played in. The fans were unbelievable. When you are in it and when they’re fighting with you it’s unbelievable, you feel like you have an extra man. I felt that there today, it felt like they were behind us. They were brilliant so credit to them.”

45 places separate France and Ireland on the Fifa rankings. Molumby was one of six players from Ireland’s starting XI who played in the Championship or lower. By contrast, while Matt Doherty was Ireland’s sole representative, all 11 players in the French team have featured in the Champions League this season, with nine appearing in the knockout round and two exiting at the group stages.

The energetic midfielder believes such a supposed chasm in quality was not evident on the basis of what transpired at the Aviva yesterday.

“I think we all believe in each other now and we’ve got some top players, we’ve got some really exciting young players coming through and I think showed tonight at times that our technical ability is up there as well.

“We were out there against the best in the world and put up a fight, we were competing.

“There was no shutting up shop or trying to limit them or respect them in any way shape or form. We wanted to go in and try and win the game.”

Molumby also paid tribute to captain Seamus Coleman, who made his first competitive start for Ireland since the 1-0 Nations League loss to Armenia last June.

“It was unbelievable. Seamus is the top of the top for us lads. The way he carries himself around the place. You feel very fortunate to be able to play with someone like Seamus and learn from him. Just how he carries himself and his attitude are unbelievable. He’s been an unbelievable servant for Ireland.”