Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 28 April 2022
Advertisement

Ireland's Molumby to remain at West Brom on permanent deal, manager Bruce confirms

The 22-year-old initially joined the Baggies on loan from Brighton last August.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 7:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,538 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5750394
Jayson Molumby in action for West Brom.
Image: PA
Jayson Molumby in action for West Brom.
Jayson Molumby in action for West Brom.
Image: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Jayson Molumby will be staying with West Brom, manager Steve Bruce has announced.

Bruce was speaking at a press conference where he confirmed reports that Molumby’s permanent transfer clause has been triggered ahead of the summer, following his loan deal from Brighton.

The midfielder arrived at the Baggies last August, with the 22-year-old initially joining on a loan deal that included an option to make the move permanent.

Molumby has played 29 times for the club across all competitions so far this season.

“Molumby is done, it was done weeks ago,” Bruce said, confirming the news. “The deal kicked in weeks ago so he is our player now.

“He is a young players who has got a lot to learn still. But he wants to win. He has got a bit of an attitude which I like.

“He will be here next year.”

Molumby has previously enjoyed loan spells with Millwall and Preston North End, and has earned 12 caps for Ireland between 2020 and 2021.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie