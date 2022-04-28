Ireland's Molumby to remain at West Brom on permanent deal, manager Bruce confirms

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Jayson Molumby will be staying with West Brom, manager Steve Bruce has announced.

Bruce was speaking at a press conference where he confirmed reports that Molumby’s permanent transfer clause has been triggered ahead of the summer, following his loan deal from Brighton.

The midfielder arrived at the Baggies last August, with the 22-year-old initially joining on a loan deal that included an option to make the move permanent.

Molumby has played 29 times for the club across all competitions so far this season.

“Molumby is done, it was done weeks ago,” Bruce said, confirming the news. “The deal kicked in weeks ago so he is our player now.

“He is a young players who has got a lot to learn still. But he wants to win. He has got a bit of an attitude which I like.

“He will be here next year.”

Molumby has previously enjoyed loan spells with Millwall and Preston North End, and has earned 12 caps for Ireland between 2020 and 2021.

