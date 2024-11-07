Jean Kleyn earns South Africa recall after injury to Ruan Nortje

SOUTH AFRICA HAVE called up Munster lock Jean Kleyn to their squad for the November internationals after Ruan Nortje was ruled out of their series through injury.

Former Ireland international Kleyn last featured for the Springboks off the bench in their World Cup final triumph over New Zealand last year, which marked his seventh cap for his native country.

The 31-year-old missed almost the entirety of the 2023/24 season with an eye injury.

The Springboks say Nortje “hurt his leg during Wednesday’s field training session” and will return home to South Africa to begin his recovery, but the extent of the injury suffered by the Bulls standout is unclear.

“It’s sad to lose Ruan to injury as he’s had a fantastic season and really made a strong statement after injuries initially prompted his call-up to the squad,” said South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus. “He certainly grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and we wish him luck with his recovery.”

Erasmus added: “Ruan’s injury opens the door for Jean to make a return to the national squad for the first time this season, and judging by his performances for Munster since making a comeback to the Vodacom URC, combined with his familiarity of our structures and being a regular in our team last season, we are excited to welcome him back.

“He’s also played with most of the players in the squad and is familiar with the conditions in the UK as he’s based in Ireland, so he should slot in with ease.”

Erasmus will name his matchday squad to face Scotland on Friday.

Following Sunday’s meeting at Murrayfield, South Africa travel to Allianz Stadium in London to face England on Saturday 16 November.

The Boks finish their November series against Wales at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on Saturday 23 November.