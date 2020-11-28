'It's amazing. I got messages from all over the country' - reaching 100 inter-county appearances

IT’S NOT THE accolade itself that the Roscommon stalwart is thinking about, but the impression it will leave on the next generation.

Roscommon midfield star Jenny Higgins. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Already, she’s seeing ripples of an impact in her immediate surroundings.

Local media put her achievement under the spotlight for a wider audience to lean in and take a look. Messages of congratulations soon poured in after.

The young students who she teaches in her primary school are very much clued in about her milestone. They’ve been fitting in some time to practice their GAA skills at lunch-time to get an early start on emulating their teacher’s longevity in the sport.

Roscommon LGFA made an official presentation to her; a framed jersey with the number 9 that she usually wears, with a lovely photo display underneath.

The caption at the top is a dedication to Jenny Higgins on making her 100th appearance for the Roscommon Ladies.

She was due to pass the century mark during the league, but the Covid-19 interruption pushed it back to the All-Ireland championship. Higgins finally got there after her side’s victory over Offaly earlier this month, which sent Roscommon through to the All-Ireland intermediate semi-finals.

“It’s been amazing,” she tells The42 as she reflects on her achievement.

It’s so overwhelming, the response and support I got. I got messages from people all over the country, past players and managers in particular. It’s been really nice and so supportive.

“It’s been a special kind of time, something I wasn’t expecting so it really took me by surprise. I didn’t expect to get the recognition that I did receive. If it inspires a few of girls who made their debuts to keep playing, that’s what I’m more chuffed about.”

Higgins says that it was Roscommon manager Michael Finneran who first spotted that her 100th game was on the horizon.

Having represented Roscommon as a player for years, he knew of the importance involved in keeping tabs of a player’s appearance tally. He ensured that the Roscommon ladies would get their numbers.

After sifting through the archives, he discovered that Higgins was closing in on the 100 mark.

“It was highlighted during Covid and I was very close to my 100th game,” says Higgins, taking up the story.

“I probably would have played the 100th game during the league or the Connacht championship, but that stopped.

Great way to mark @jennyhigg 💯appearance by a victory over Offaly today. Congrats Jenny County Asst Secretary Martina McHugh presenting Jenny with a token of our appreciation 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/mrvXc7kd4Y — Roscommon LGFA (@RoscommonLGFA) November 15, 2020

“We’re fortunate that our local media highlighted it. I suppose everyone knew coming into the All-Ireland championship that it was going to be the 100th game. We’re very lucky that we’ve a great management team that highlighted and placed such pride in their players that they wanted it to be highlighted.

“For me, it was more about girls who made debuts the last two games. I suppose for them to see the recognition you do get for playing and committing to the cause. Ladies sport has such a huge dropout, so to be able to motivate them and give them something to look forward to, and to see the hard work you have to [give].”

Higgins has been lining out for the Roscommon seniors since around 2009 and is heading for her third consecutive All-Ireland semi-final this weekend. Meath, who are in the other semi-final, edged them out in the previous two final-four clashes.

Westmeath provide the opposition this weekend having been relegated from the senior ranks last year.

The semi-final coming up, coupled with her individual accomplishment, has caused a flurry of excitement among the pupils in her school.

The last week or two,” says Higgins, “the girls and boys are running up to you showing you the paper and they’re absolutely delighted.

“At lunch time, I see them practicing their soloing and playing Gaelic football. To me, that’s what it’s all about. Even at training, we had 50 girls doing trials you could say, for the county team. That’s massive and long may it continue.”

Westmeath come into this final-four tie with some big victories behind them against Longford and Louth. They were All-Ireland intermediate champions in 2011 and still have some of their star players who helped deliver that title.

Overwhelmed by all the messages of support over the past week. Thank you all so much! 💕 I’m so grateful to have the absolute best team, management and county officials. Topped off with a place in the semi finals...Better get cracking on the next 💯 😁💙💛 #RosLGFA pic.twitter.com/KAY5e7lZHO — Jennifer Higgins (@jennyhigg) November 18, 2020

Roscommon however, have come through some tough assignments against Wexford and Offaly which gives them some considerable momentum ahead of their showdown with the Leinster outfit on Sunday at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

“Westmeath is going to be a huge task,” Higgins notes. “They’re very close, nearly neighbours to ourselves so you kind of would keep an eye on them. You can see they’re very strong, they still have a lot of their players that would have played at senior level so they have that experience as well.

“They’ll definitely be favourites going into it but we’ve been training really hard the last two or three months. Things are going really well so we’re happy enough, we’ll give it a lash and see what happens.”

The 100 club is an exclusive one to be in, but Higgins is hungry for more. 11 seasons is a long time to be playing the game at the top level but there’s no physical reason for her to call time on her inter-county career just yet.

She goes into the river Shannon to keep her muscles in strong enough shape to keep responding to the rigours of inter-county football. Long-term injuries have never been a major issue for her.

As she alludes to in a tweet about her appearance count to date, she’s only thinking about working on the next 100.

“I always say playing for Roscommon is never a sacrifice or a commitment. That’s the way I have always seen it. My life revolves around it. My fiancé used to play for Roscommon, my brother used to play for Roscommon. My family are in it and my best friends play for Roscommon.

“So, for me, it’s very much a way of life, I don’t really know what I would do if I wasn’t involved in some shape or form. If the time comes that I do find it’s a sacrifice or I’m missing out on something, then maybe I’ll think about hanging up the boots.

