Trainer Jeremy Scott. Tom Maher/INPHO
Champion Hurdle heroine Golden Ace on course for Punchestown

Jeremy Scott looking forward to a ‘fun’ trip to Ireland with his star mare.
5.07pm, 25 Mar 2025

JEREMY SCOTT INTENDS TO have a “bit of fun” when he takes Champion hurdle winner Golden Ace over to the Punchestown Festival.

The mare was best placed to take advantage of the final-flight fall of State Man two weeks ago, and a potential rematch with Willie Mullins’ former champion – not to mention Constitution Hill – awaits in Ireland.

And there is a chance that with Constitution Hill, Brighterdaysahead and Lossiemouth all potentially running at Aintree next week, Golden Ace might not face as stiff a task as initially looked likely.

“That’s the plan (Punchestown) at the moment, she came out of the race very well. We’ve not really cantered her particularly since, but she’s absolutely fine,” Scott told Racing TV.

“I love Punchestown. I haven’t been there for several years, but we had an awful lot of fun in the early days going out there.

“The people are always so friendly, I love the festival, it’s got a very much more relaxed atmosphere so we’re doing it as much as anything to go and have a bit of fun.

“If she runs well, that’s great, but Aintree was going to come too soon for her having run in the Kingwell three weeks before the Champion, so I think the timing is right as long as she’s OK.

“Sadly I’m not sure I’ve got anything else rated high enough to take over with her!”

