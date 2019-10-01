This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
South Africa call up on-loan Saracens back as Kriel withdraws with injury from All Blacks game

Damian Willemse will join the squad in Japan on Thursday.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 11:29 AM
1 hour ago 1,838 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4831849
Kriel in action against the All Blacks.
Image: AP/PA Images
Kriel in action against the All Blacks.
Image: AP/PA Images

SOUTH AFRICA ARE bringing in Damian Willemse to their World Cup squad to replace Jesse Kriel, who has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury.

Kriel picked up a hamstring problem in his side’s opening game against the All Blacks, and while his condition has improved, he has been ruled out of their remaining pool matches.

DHL Stormers back Williemse, who is on loan at Saracens, will link up with the squad in Japan on Thursday.

The 21-year-old won all of his five caps for South Africa in 2018.

Damian would have been more involved with us this year but for injury, but he is familiar with our systems and should have no problem slotting in,” said the Springboks Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus.

“He has the ability to play in a number of positions in the back division, while other players can cover Jesse’s No 13 jersey.

“I feel for Jesse. He has been in the match-day 23 for almost every match since I took over and is a model professional. He was a key member of the squad.”

Willemse is the second replacement in the Springbok squad since the start of the World Cup.

Former Munster prop Thomas du Toit had came out last month to replace Trevor Nyakane.

