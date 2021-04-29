BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 29 April 2021
Advertisement

Leipzig announce Jesse Marsch as Nagelsmann successor

The American coach steps up from Red Bull Salzburg.

By AFP Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 10:55 AM
10 minutes ago 163 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5423284
Jesse Marsch, the new RB Leipzig coach.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Jesse Marsch, the new RB Leipzig coach.
Jesse Marsch, the new RB Leipzig coach.
Image: Imago/PA Images

AMERICAN COACH JESSE Marsch will take over as head coach of RB Leipzig in July, the Bundesliga club said Thursday, confirming the Red Bull Salzburg boss as successor to Bayern Munich-bound Julian Nagelsmann.

“With Jesse Marsch, we have been able to hire our ideal candidate and fill the most important sporting position at the club with a top-level coach,” said Leipzig sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff.

Marsch, 47, will take over on July 1 from current Leipzig coach Nagelsmann, who was announced as the next Bayern Munich trainer on Tuesday.

A former assistant coach of the US men’s national team, Wisconsin-born Marsch has long been a rising star within Red Bull’s sprawling global football network.

The Leipzig job would be his third in charge of a Red-Bull backed club, following a three-year spell at the helm of New York Red Bulls and two years in the Salzburg dugout.

Marsch also previously worked at RB Leipzig as assistant coach to Ralf Rangnick in the 2018-19 season, helping the club to a German Cup final and top-three finish in the Bundesliga.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It is obviously a huge advantage that he knows the club, the city and above all our club culture,” said Mintzlaff.

After leaving Leipzig in 2019, Marsch moved to Salzburg, winning the Austrian league and cup double in his first season as head coach.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie