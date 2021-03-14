BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 14 March 2021
McCaskill defeats Braekhus on points to remain undisputed welterweight champion

Jessica McCaskill retained her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO welterweight titles.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 11:41 AM
Jessica McCaskill (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JESSICA MCCASKILL’S STATUS as the undisputed welterweight champion was reinforced last night after her points victory over Cecilia Braekhus.

McCaskill completed a dominant win in their rematch. Six months ago she had claimed success with a narrow 10-round majority decision. That ended the lengthy world title reign of Braekhus in the process.

But on this occasion McCaskill ended any dispute after a wide unanimous decision victory with scores of 110-89, 99-90 and 98-91 last night in Dallas.

Interest will now turn to McCaskill’s future plans which could see a rematch with Katie Taylor.

McCaskill spoke about the potential prospect when asked afterwards about the impact of this win.

“Definitely Hall of Fame,” she told DAZN.

“I think we’ve already established that with the first fight. Being able to stop Cecilia from breaking Joe Lewis’ record and beating the only person that beat an undisputed person and stop her winning streak altogether. You spoke about Katie Taylor earlier, and they want to put that fight together.

“There’s a lot of maybes, ins and outs, and I say, let’s do it. Let’s do a rematch. This will be the first time two females make a million dollars. This is big stuff. You know all of Ireland wants to see it. Everybody across the sea wants to see it. It gives hope to other fighters that are under me that they won’t have to take those crappy paydays and that they can expect to make big money in boxing.”

