Jesus celebrates birthday by sending City 17 points clear

BIRTHDAY BOY GABRIEL Jesus continued in-form Manchester City’s march to the Premier League title after a classy victory at Leicester.

The striker, who turned 24 on Saturday, wrapped up a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s men made it 15 straight away wins in all competitions.

Benjamin Mendy’s second-half opener sent them on their way and City are 17 points clear at the top with seven games left after a 26th win in their last 27 games.

Fernandinho had a goal ruled out while Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick hit the crossbar.

Jamie Vardy also had a goal disallowed for offside but the third-placed Foxes missed the chance to climb above Manchester United into second after being outclassed.

They thumped City 5-2 at the Etihad in September but there was to be no repeat this time.