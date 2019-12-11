This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jesus hat-trick inspires Man City to comfortable Champions League win

Atalanta also qualified from the group in second after beating Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 away from home this evening.

By AFP Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 8:05 PM
47 minutes ago 1,276 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4929179
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, celebrates with team-mates.
Image: Darko Bandic
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, celebrates with team-mates.
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, celebrates with team-mates.
Image: Darko Bandic

MANCHESTER CITY put their Premier League woes to one side as Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick in a dominant 4-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Croatian capital on Wednesday.

Dinamo needed to win to have any chance of joining City in the last 16 and got off to the perfect start through Dani Olmo’s sweetly struck volley 10 minutes in.

However, even a much-changed City side had way too much quality for the hosts as the game wore on and a trio of fine finishes from Jesus in a 20-minute spell either side of half-time secured a morale-boosting win.

Phil Foden rounded off the scoring as defeat saw Zagreb slip to the bottom of Group C and out of European competition for the season.

Pep Guardiola made eight changes from the side beaten 2-1 at home by Manchester United on Saturday to leave the English champions 14 points off the top of the Premier League table with Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne among those left on the bench.

Derby defeat meant City had won just two of their previous seven games in all competitions and another poor night beckoned when Damian Kadzior’s cross was brilliantly smashed past Claudio Bravo by Olmo, despite the Chilean goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

City have now kept just one clean sheet in 12 games, but instead of exploiting the weaknesses in the visitors’ defence, Zagreb sat on their lead and were punished as Guardiola’s men took control of the game.

- Warning shot -

Dominik Livakovic parried a warning shot from Ilkay Gundogan before City’s pressure told with an equaliser 11 minutes ahead of half-time.

Dinamo were unhappy play was not stopped as they had a man down injured, but City were within their rights to play on and Jesus rose highest to head home Riyad Mahrez’s cross.

Benjamin Mendy has struggled for fitness and form on his return from nearly two full seasons out injured, but the French left-back’s performance was among the most encouraging of the night for Guardiola.

Mendy made his name rampaging forward for the Monaco side that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League three seasons ago and looked more like his old self as he was involved in both Jesus’s goals inside the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Firstly, neat interplay from Mendy and Foden freed the Brazilian inside the area and he turned onto his strong right foot before finding the far corner.

Foden was also involved for the third as his pass fed Mendy, whose teasing cross left Jesus with the simple task of prodding into an empty net.

Jesus is making the most of his extended run in the team in the absence of the injured Sergio Aguero and his importance ahead of a busy festive period in the Premier League was underlined as he was replaced moments after completing his hat-trick.

City still added a fourth as Foden made his case for more playing time by slotting home Bernardo Silva’s cross six minutes from time.

Pep Guardiola’s side finish top of the group, while Atalanta qualified in second after beating Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 away from home this evening.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie