Crawford: 'Aaron has been a bit of driftwood... this is a chance to prove his worth'

JIM CRAWFORD BELIEVES Aaron Connolly is on the right road to revitalising his career after the eight-times capped senior Ireland international accepted a surprise call-up for the U21s’ crucial European Championship play-off later this month.

Currently on loan to Serie B side Venezia from Brighton, the 22-year-old forward has endured a frustrating time since scoring twice on his Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

A loan spell with Middlesbrough last term was hampered by a heel injury, which also forced him out of Stephen Kenny’s plans for all of this year’s previous international windows.

His last senior appearance for Ireland was this time last year and Crawford revealed how Connolly’s willingness to accept responsibility for his struggles paved the way for him to come back into the U21 fold for the first time in over three years.

Ireland face Israel in the first-leg at Tallaght Stadium next Friday and, speaking at a press conference today, Crawford explained:

“Aaron, with regards international football, has been a little bit of driftwood where he wasn’t with the senior team or the U21s. He did an interview a number of weeks ago which I looked at and he showed a level of maturity, he seemed remorseful with regards to how he behaved, whether it was at Brighton or what have you.

It was something that got me thinking. I got somebody involved in the process to link in with him and just ask if he would be interested to play with the 21s. The answer I got back was ‘yeah, certainly’. He wants to put on a green shirt again. That was a fantastic start.

“I rang Aaron a few times, we’ve had conversations, we had a Zoom call yesterday. I just think it was important to stress to him and underline to him what got us to the play-offs. The group of players we have got have been fantastic up to now, but I think we all know what Aaron can bring to any squad.”

Connolly is a new face for this campaign and so, too, is Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz, who is currently impressing on loan with Plymouth Argyle in League One.

Aston Villa's Finn Azaz, on loan at Plymouth Argyle, is also included.

But dealing with specific inclusion of Connolly, Crawford was keen to stress the importance of cohesion.

“Look, talk is cheap and people can throw around buzz words about togetherness, trust, honesty, but you have got to action those words and we have had a few conversations about that.

“Anybody who has been selected with the 21s illustrated those values we spoke about, and Aaron is no different, no matter how high profile he is or what he has done with Brighton, he has got to come in and he is part of a group here.

For himself, it’s a chance to show people that he is still around and that he can produce in big games. And that’s what this play-off is, it’s a fantastic stage for him to be involved in.

“It’s international football. You are always interested in the best players that you can get into your squad. We have a small pool of players, we’re a small country, so we can’t neglect players of that talent and ability and cast them aside.

“It’s an opportunity for him to prove his worth, [and show] that he wants to play for the Republic of Ireland. Here is a great platform and stage for him to show Stephen [Kenny] that he is ready to go back into the senior team.”

Crawford dealt with speculation regarding his own future last week when he was linked to the vacant Bohemians job as a result of his contract with the FAI running out once the play-offs are completed.

And he reiterated his stance that there will be no distractions as Ireland attempt to reach the U21 Euros for the first time.

“Still negotiating, that’s where we are at,” he added. “I just have the ability to be focused on this game. That’s where my focus is and I have a real narrow focus on that at the minute. I’m sure it will get done sooner rather than later but at this moment in time I am concentrating on these two games coming up.

“Look in an ideal world, yes, you’d like it done but it’s not and these things happen in life. You’re negotiating and it’s certainly not going to bother me. These games are too big to be worried about that. I know something is going to get done.

“I am confident we can come to an agreement but at this stage nothing has been done. But I’ve parked that up now, there is other people dealing with it at this point in time. Nothing is going to get in my way in preparing for Israel.”

