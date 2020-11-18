The next generation of young Irish players looking to make their mark

IT’S THE END of an era today, as Ireland U21s close their qualifying campaign away to Luxembourg in Beggen (kick off: 4.30pm Irish time).

For a number of players in the team, it will mean a last game at underage level for their country.

Despite their qualification hopes ending amid a loss to Iceland at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday, manager Jim Crawford feels it has been a successful campaign overall, citing the fact that six players have made their senior debut since U21 qualifying began, while three others have earned call-ups to the main squad.

With nothing but pride at stake, Crawford said there would be changes from the weekend’s game.

Jack Taylor and Troy Parrott are both unavailable, having earned senior call-ups, while Gavin Bazunu has returned to loan club Rochdale, after suffering a hand injury that also ruled him out of the Iceland game. Meanwhile, Stoke youngster Nathan Collins is suspended after receiving a red card in the dying minutes on Sunday.

Joshua Kayode, a 20-year-old Nigeria-born forward who is currently at Carlisle, on loan from Rotherham United, came off the bench at the weekend, and Crawford says he is set to feature again today.

There will be one or two other changes too,” the coach added. “There has been a bar raised with this group of players in this campaign. It was a good opportunity to bring in the likes of Will Ferry and other lads who will be with us for the next campaign and to see this is the level they have to be at when they come in — to train at, play at, even in team meetings, where you have to be interactive and ask important questions. That’s what we want here and it isn’t just here. That goes down all the way to the 15s, so there is a real pathway for the players — a pathway of excellence and standards.”

The likes of Lee O’Connor and Conor Coventry will be available for the next campaign, though a combination of players graduating to the senior team and others no longer being eligible due to their age means Crawford’s squad is set to have a very different look when they meet up again next year.

The former Newcastle player, who said he would “definitely” be in charge for the qualifiers in 2021, cited a number of players that he was looking forward to working with in future, including Celtic’s Jonathan Afolabi (who had to pull out of these games with a torn hamstring), Watford’s Ryan Cassidy (who is in the current squad), Man City’s Joe Hodge, Bournemouth’s Gavin Kilkenny and Tottenham’s Jamie Bowden.

“These are all talented players who will certainly be given an opportunity in the next campaign,” Crawford added.

Exactly when the next Euro qualifiers will take place is yet to be confirmed, with the draw set for December.

However, one player who will be lining out for the last time at underage level for Ireland is team captain Conor Masterson, with the 22-year-old no longer eligible to compete after today.

It’s going to be the end of one chapter and hopefully the start of a new chapter. I’ve had unbelievable experiences, going with the 17s to the Euros, played in a great U19s squad and of course, the U21s as well.

“We had an unbelievable campaign. Players I’ve played with have gone on to play for the seniors, it’s been brilliant. It just shows quality coming through the Irish ranks.”

Masterson cites making his debut against Finland for the U15s and playing against players of the calibre of Trent Alexander-Arnold at the U17 Euros in Bulgaria as being among the highlights of his underage career.

The Celbridge native has also experienced the benefits of playing international football in relation to its impact on his club career. After being deemed surplus to requirements at Liverpool, a couple of standout displays at last year’s Toulon tournament helped earn him a contract at current club QPR.

The centre-back will now be hoping to emulate fellow U21 alumnae, such as Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby, by breaking into the Irish senior team, though he acknowledges that there is still work to be done in that regard.

“I need to be playing regularly for QPR, focus on my club football, working as hard as I can every day and hopefully I’ll get the chance to show what I can do and get the call up. Focus on tomorrow, go back to QPR and get as many games as I can under my belt.

“I believe in myself. If I keep doing well at QPR, Stephen knows qualities I have. There are a few players in my position. I’ll have to be patient.

“But I know what Stephen wants from his players and think I can help him with that. The lads in front of me are top players, and have been around a long time — you have to respect that.”