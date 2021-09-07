NOT SO long ago, when the senior Irish team were struggling to catch the public’s imagination, the Ireland U21s team were flourishing under Stephen Kenny.

The likes of Aaron Connolly, Troy Parrott and Adam Idah were starring for Kenny’s team amid a Euros qualifying campaign that included impressive results against sides of the calibre of Italy and Sweden.

There were even calls for some of these youngsters to be fast-tracked into the senior side, yet the manager at the time, Mick McCarthy, although he gave both Connolly and Parrott their debuts at senior level, invariably opted for experience over youth.

In the two years since then, much has changed. In the past year alone, Kenny has handed competitive debuts to 13 players.

With just one win from 15 games in charge, there has been inevitable criticism of the Irish manager, and predictably, the reliance on young players has been cited by some critics as one of the problems.

Yet one man who knows Kenny and the players in question better than most is Jim Crawford.

The ex-Newcastle and Shelbourne player was the assistant boss during Kenny’s U21 tenure. Now, as manager of Ireland’s youngsters, Crawford is in a similar position to his predecessor two years ago — the positivity emanating from his side, especially following Friday’s impressive 2-0 win over Bosnia, is in stark contrast to the negative discourse concerning the senior set-up.

Asked whether fans and pundits were all guilty of getting a little over-excited when the likes of Connolly, Idah and Parrott were starring for the U21s, he says: “It’s certainly a big jump from the 21s to the senior team. But the players are being put up for a reason. Stephen sees them as high-potential players who are capable of performing on that stage. So in terms of getting too excited, I wouldn’t say so. We have a lot of quality here and the other age groups too — you only have to see the result of the U17s against Mexico on Sunday, a phenomenal result and there are a lot of high-potential players there too. We have to understand that.

“We have to be very patient with them, they are young lads, still eligible to play with the U21s. What’s important with them is what goes on with their clubs, they have to be playing competitively and scoring goals at club level, so every time they come into the international setups they are on the crest of a wave and feeling confident.

“It is a big step up but I have every confidence in Troy Parrott and Adam Idah, they are very good players, I have seen at close quarters what they can do and it’s about being patient, giving them every opportunity, and more importantly time.”

Crawford also plays down the suggestion that the level of pressure on these players’ shoulders could hold them back in their development.

“There is a danger if they haven’t got the character to deal with that, but they do, they are strong characters, they have all played at their clubs in front of big attendances, it doesn’t faze them. I think they need time, I have seen them, worked with them, they bring a lot to the party, they are talented players, like everyone they have moments where things aren’t happening but they are strong characters, they will come through and be better for the experience, I’d have every faith in them.”

One player who could soon possibly join the likes of Idah, Connolly and Parrott in the senior setup is Gavin Kilkenny.

The midfielder impressed for Crawford’s side in Zenica and is expected to start again when they face Luxembourg this afternoon (kick-off: 3pm Irish time), with the youngster being rewarded for a fine start to the season that has seen him break into Bournemouth’s first team after being deployed in a relatively unfamiliar deep-lying midfield role.

“We always played him on the inside channel on the right or left higher up the pitch, maybe as a 10 [previously],” says Crawford. “But I saw him playing in that deeper position against Oldham in the FA Cup last season and it sort of opened my eyes to it. I had numerous chats with Gavin about it and he said he loves playing in that role. Then all of a sudden, first game of the season against West Brom, he’s playing there. He was outstanding. You can’t ignore that.

“Look, at club level, you see players day in, day out and you can put them in training sessions and say ‘okay, let’s see how this player does here’. Obviously, Scott Parker has done that. You know, it’s sort of created a whole new position for Gavin because he’s been outstanding. His passing range, his weight of passes, he passes with a real crispness, his reaction to when Bournemouth lose the ball and how quick he is at getting the ball back which he showed glimpses of the other day against Bosnia, he’s on the front foot in that side of the game. He’s got so many attributes that make him a really exciting player in that role. We certainly will take advantage of him in that position going forward.”

Crawford continues: “I’m delighted to have him on board. Considering I’ve had conversations with Gav before in the last campaign where I had to leave him out you know, now all of a sudden he’s a real key player for us. He proved it against Bosnia, I thought he was outstanding.”

Another who caught the eye last week was Tyreik Wright. The Cork-born forward was sent on loan to Salford from Aston Villa at the beginning of the season. And following on from his first goal in League Two the other week, the 19-year-old also opened his account for Ireland U21s in the win over Bosnia.

“It’s something we encourage with the 21s, getting out on loan, playing first-team football where points matter. You’re training all week for important games and Tyreik’s level, they’re probably playing two games a week so the more first-team games he can get, the better. And you can see that, every window he comes in, he’s getting better. I saw him at Walsall playing wide right, he’s played wide left, he’s played right wing-back at Walsall. He’s got a flavour of all different positions at Walsall which will add more strings to his bow but certainly for me, first-team football is huge. But it’s got to be the right club, there is no point going on loan to a club that doesn’t play to your strengths or you go on loan to a club where you’re not playing which can become really frustrating.

“He’s gone to Salford and he’s been involved in the few games that he’s been there. I’ve no doubt that he will play football with Salford and it will help him as an individual and it will help us, every window he comes in, he’ll be a better player for it.

“The other day Tyreik was excellent. He’s a clever player, a player with pace, you get the ball to his feet and he likes running at people. He gets us as a team, up the pitch, with the threat that he is at taking on people. Although he’s left-footed, he’s no problems trying to cross the ball with his right foot, he’s got a decent right foot too, which led on to the corner kick where he scored. He’s certainly is an exciting player and I’ve no doubt this experience at Salford will help him develop, that’s for sure.”

You can watch Ireland U21s play Luxembourg at 3pm today on RTÉ Player and the RTÉ News channel.