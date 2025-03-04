Jim Gavin on FRC rules: 'We have made recommendations for adjustments'

FOOTBALL REVIEW COMMITTEE chairman Jim Gavin has confirmed his group have made ‘recommendations for adjustments’ as debate continues over the impact of the raft of new rules on Gaelic football.

Gavin confirmed his FRC group met last night, their 50th meeting, when he spoke today to RTÉ Morning Ireland.

The FRC have made recommendations, which will be reviewed by the GAA’s Central Council this Thursday, but Gavin would not get into the specifics of what they have suggested.

“We have made some recommendations for some adjustments. We have reporting lines. We report into the Standing Committee and Playing rules with recommendations, they make recommendations then to the Coiste Bainistí, which is the managing committee chaired by Jarlath Burns, and then they’ll consider that and then they’ll make motions towards Central Council who will meet next Thursday to vote on any proposals, if any, that are met.”

The Dublin All-Ireland winning manager revealed the FRC have yet to receive data from counties as they seek to gauge the increased physical demands placed on players by the new Gaelic football rules.

There have been calls for an extra sub to be permitted, but Gavin is adamant that they cannot make such a decision until they saw the data.

“What we have heard is that there are more physical demands on players, but we haven’t seen the data yet because teams are not sharing the data.

“That research is ongoing, until we get the data, which will be anonymized, I don’t need to know who the counties are, but until we have the data, we can’t make any assessment.

“On the physical demands, the association has partnered up with the Dublin City University Department of Health.

“We’ll all be familiar with Professor Niall Moyna and Professor Martin Bowntree in the faculty of computing and in particular for data analytics, and what they are looking at is the physical demands of players.”

Criticism has mounted from some inter-county managers over the transformative impact the new rules have had.

Meath boss Robbie Brennan hit out after his side’s win over Westmeath on Sunday, describing them as ‘a joke’.

“We’ve heard the county managers, they represent 2% of our games in the association, but they’re a very, very important stakeholder,” said Gavin, reacting to that criticism.

“They get a shop window there on 26 weeks of the year, so it’s very important to listen to them, but we also listen to to the clubs.

“We welcome all feedback, like any change of management you have a bell curve, you’ve got people who aare leading it, who are innovators and you’ve got people who are laggards. The early adopters, we can see those teams who are thriving in this particular space, but we take all feedback on board.

“Notwithstanding all that, we’ve heard what people have said, and we’ve responded to that. We’ve listened to everybody and I think that when we see our recommendations that people, will recognize that.”