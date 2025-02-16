'It’s great to have him back' - Jim McGuinness on Donegal's returning hero Murphy

ASKED ABOUT THE return of Michael Murphy and how it was ‘all kicking off’ right about then in their win over Armagh, victorious Donegal manager Jim McGuinness answered, “Literally, aye! Listen, I just spoke about him in the dressing-room to our own lads. It’s great to have him back, great to have his presence.

“There’s not much I can say about Michael that hasn’t been said before. But I thought that he just led the line really well when he went in there.

Jim McGuinness. Andrew Paton / INPHO Andrew Paton / INPHO / INPHO

“(He) has done an awful lot of work to put himself in that position … we didn’t want to put him into a position too early, we wanted him to be the best that he can be.

“So hopefully that’s just the start of it now, and we can recover him down and see what we can do with him next weekend.”

Away to Galway next weekend and without any great need to win having gone on six points with this win, you’d imagine Murphy might be given a half to get those lungs going again.

Advertisement

Either way, the game was slipping away from Donegal in the nine minutes at the start of the second half. Murphy coming on directly resulted in the All-Ireland champions going down to 14 men – an offence that manager Kieran McGeeney had no questions about. And from then on, the Armagh challenge died off.

“Donegal and Armagh will also have those types of dynamics,” said McGuinness.

“You don’t expect to race into a bit of a lead and win the game. We were four points down twice in the Ulster final last year and didn’t think we were gone. Armagh would absolutely be the same today.

“These games go down to the wire, every single one … and you have to just roll with the punches in many respects and just try and see it out.”

Asked about the red card, he answered, “No, I don’t try to comment on other people’s players. I’ve enough hassle with these bucks!”

Kieran McGeeney was asked about the continuing absence of All Star Rian O’Neill, who is taking some time away from county football.

“Listen, I chat to Rian most weeks and I just want to give him the time he needs for personal reasons,” he said.

“And despite what people say we actually do talk, you know, so those are things that you don’t step across the line and you just let them work it out.”

Kieran McGeeney. Andrew Paton / INPHO Andrew Paton / INPHO / INPHO

About the game, he said, “Just very disappointed. Discipline was huge in the outcome of the game and it was on our side that we let it go, so it’s very disappointing that way. But it’s a harsh lesson for us. You just have to take it on the chin and walk on.

“We got ourselves back in the game easily in the second half. We were well in control and then we just want to kill it, but we had a few even in the first half where we interfered with the frees, gave them easy kickouts and stuff like that.

“It was 8 out of 22 shots (missed), that we had. It was horrible, but again people getting excited about two pointers, instead of taking simple scores like we’ve seen it all over the weekend. It’s just there again, we were trying to balloon shots and there were easy passes inside.

“The game was there for us and we just didn’t take the chances that were available to us. So listen, it’s again harsh lessons.”