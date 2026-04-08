Ulster sign Irish-qualified out-half Jamie Benson from Quins

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Irish-qualified out-half Jamie Benson from Harlequins on a two-year deal ahead of next season.

23-year-old Benson, who can also play at inside centre and fullback, will join Ulster this summer.

A product of the Harlequins academy, Benson represented the England U18s and U20s but will soon switch allegiance to Ireland.

Benson is Irish-qualified through his mother, who grew up in Belfast.

He has made nine starts for Harlequins this season so far, with five of them coming at out-half, three at inside centre, and one at fullback.

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“We are delighted to be signing a player of Jamie’s quality as we build our squad ahead of next season,” said Ulster general manager Rory Best.

“He has shown a lot of potential for Harlequins, performing well when given the opportunity and making an impact at PREM level and in the Champions Cup.

“Jamie brings quality and competition to our fly-half depth, and has that added strength of bringing versatility to the backline at inside centre or full-back.

“At 23 years old, he joins us with his best years ahead of him and we can’t wait to welcome him to Ulster this summer.”

Benson has played for Harlequins 38 times over the last five seasons, as well as having loan spells with London Scottish and Cambridge in the English Championship.

“It feels like a fantastic time to be joining Ulster Rugby,” said Benson. “The team are playing an entertaining brand of rugby, which I am excited to be a part of.

“I have strong family connections to the province through my mum, who grew up in Belfast, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Benson said it was a difficult decision to leave Harlequins, but that the lure of possible international rugby with Ireland was strong.

“The decision to leave has not been one I have taken lightly,” he said.

“I have always been driven to consistently test myself to play at the highest level and to pursue the goal of playing international rugby.

“I feel I am at a critical point in my career and that now is the right time for me to move in order to pursue these personal ambitions.”