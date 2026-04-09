More Stories
Patrick Mullins after winning on Nick Rockett last year, with Willie Mullins, right. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Aintree

Reigning champion Nick Rockett out of Grand National

Nine-year-old won with father-and-son team of trainer Willie and jockey Patrick Mullins last year.
10.48am, 9 Apr 2026

REIGNING CHAMPION NICK Rockett is out of Saturday’s Grand National horse race in Liverpool after being declared a non-runner on Thursday.

The nine-year-old provided one of the storied steeplechase’s most emotional stories when he won at the Aintree course last year for the father-and-son team of trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Patrick Mullins.

Stablemate I am Maximus, second in 2025, is currently favourite for this year’s edition.

Nick Rockett has only been seen once since when reappearing at the Down Royal track, near Lisburn, in Northern Ireland last month.

There was a surprise at Wednesday’s declarations when it was announced Patrick Mullins had changed horses to ride Grangeclare West, paving the way for Tom Bellamy to receive an unexpected summons to partner Nick Rockett.

Bailey’s joy, however, barely lasted 24 hours, with Nick Rockett reported to be coughing.

His absence means the first reserve, Gordon Elliott’s Pied Piper, will come into the four-mile race, featuring 30 fences.

– © AFP 2026

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie