'We've never won a Division 1 final. That's huge motivation' - Galway eye league glory

GALWAY CAPTAIN KATE Geraghty has acknowledged the prospect of making history is serving as a major motivational factor for her county ahead of their Lidl National Football League Division 1 final appearance at Limerick’s TUS Gaelic Grounds this Saturday [throw-in 5pm, live on TG4].

On 12 April of last year, Tuam-Cortoon defender Geraghty climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand in Croke Park to collect the Division 2 title on behalf of the Tribeswomen following their 2-8 to 1-5 success over Cork. While that was Galway’s third time to triumph in the second-tier (previous victories had come in 2002 and 2014), the Connacht side are yet to come out on top in a Division 1 showpiece – despite reaching the final on seven occasions in the past.

Standing between them and their latest quest for top-tier league glory is the aforementioned Cork, who have also been in fine form upon returning to Division 1 in 2026.

“We’ve never won a Division 1 final in Galway for the league. That’s huge motivation and being in the Division 2 final definitely drove us on from last year. It was a great game and it just kind of drove us forward. We want to be able to win it at the top as well,” Geraghty remarked at a Lidl LGFA National League Finals Media Day in Dublin on Tuesday.

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“I think there’s nothing between the teams in Division 1. We were in Division 2 last year, but it was only losing our games by one point or two points the year before that had actually relegated us. There’s nothing between the teams really.”

When the two teams met in the second round of this year’s league at Páirc Uí Rinn on 1 February, it was Cork who squeezed over the line with just two points to spare (1-10 to 2-5).

Although this came as a disappointment to Galway, Daniel Moynihan’s charges proceeded to win their next four games on the bounce and ultimately booked their spot in this Saturday’s showpiece with a round of games still to play.

Cork went on a similar run before rounding out their group stage campaign with a defeat away to Dublin and this helps to enhance the intrigue in advance of Galway’s latest encounter with the Leesiders in the neutral venue of the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

“We look back on that game and we weren’t happy with our own performance. Looking forward now, there’s things that we’ll be doing differently. I think the team is clicking together and we’ve really pushed on since then. Hopefully be able to get that win,” said Geraghty, who didn’t play in that earlier league fixture at Páirc Uí Rinn.

“They did beat us earlier in the year and we’ve played them throughout the years. We’ve beaten them, they’ve beaten us. It all kind of falls down to the day and how the team plays on the day. Hopefully we can go out and work hard. Get a win under our belt.

Captains of the league finalists pictured with guests at Lidl HQ in Tallaght this week. Sam Barnes / Sportsfile. Sam Barnes / Sportsfile. / Sportsfile.

“The Gaelic Grounds is a great pitch. We played our minor All-Ireland there [against Cork in 2018]. It’s great to have it halfway for the two teams and hopefully draw a big crowd from that. Because they won’t have to travel as far. It’s a good thing for that.”

Listed amongst the substitutes when Galway lost a TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship final to Dublin in 2019, Geraghty started at left corner-back when the Tribeswomen came up short to Kerry in another Brendan Martin Cup decider five years later.

Geraghty and her inter-county colleagues will be hoping to progress at least this far in the championship later in the summer, but for now all eyes will be on Saturday’s meeting with Cork.

“I think that is everyone’s end goal [the championship], but you have to take every game as it comes. At the minute, this final of the Division 1 league is where we’re at. That is what we’ll be focusing on for now.

“Teams changing from the league to the championship are always very different. There’s no team that are going to be in the same form as they were during the league as they will be for the championship. It will be a reset and a refocus for that.”

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