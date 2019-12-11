This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tributes pour in as ex-Premier League manager Jim Smith passes away

The 79-year-old had spells in charge of Derby County, Newcastle United, QPR, Portsmouth and Birmingham City.

By AFP Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 12:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,830 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4927892
Smith managing Derby County in 2001.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Smith managing Derby County in 2001.
Smith managing Derby County in 2001.
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER DERBY COUNTY, Queens Park Rangers and Portsmouth manager Jim Smith has died aged 79, English Championship club QPR last night. 

Smith also guided Birmingham City into the old First Division and had several stints at Oxford.

Nicknamed ‘the Bald Eagle’, he also managed Newcastle from 1988-1991 before steering Portsmouth to a 1992 FA Cup semi-final where they took Liverpool to a replay before losing on penalties after extra-time.

Smith became a member of England’s League Managers’ Association’s Hall of Fame 1,000 club and served for a time as the organisation’s chief executive before returning to management and leading Derby into the Premier League.

“I have so many fond memories of Jim as a football manager but foremost as a friend,” said LMA chairman Howard Wilkinson.

“He was intelligent, passionate, determined, honest and always great fun to be with.”

Jim Smith QPR Source: Twitter/QPR

Jim Smith Chris Powell Source: Twitter/Chris Powell

© – AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie