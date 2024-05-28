Ulster confirm Jimmy Duffy to join coaching team on 2-year deal

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Jimmy Duffy will join Richie Murphy’s coaching team on a two-year deal this summer.

Duffy previously worked alongside Ulster head coach Murphy with the Ireland U20s. Duffy was an assistant coach when Murphy’s Ireland team stormed to Grand Slam success in the 2022 U20 Six Nations.

Duffy then moved to Australia to join Perth-based side Western Force as forwards coach.

Before his move to Australia, Duffy spent seven years as an assistant coach at Connacht, and was involved when the province won the Pro12 title in 2016.

Ulster boss Murphy said he’s excited to work with Duffy again.

“We’re really looking forward to Jimmy joining us in Belfast next season,” said Murphy.

“Alongside Roddy, he is set to bring the best out of our forwards, including the younger homegrown guys currently coming through into the senior set-up.

“From my experience of working with Jimmy, I know he is detail-driven and a coach that builds strong relationships with his players – and his knowledge and experience will be very welcome when it comes to coaching our scrum.

“I’m excited about the potential of what we can all achieve working together.”