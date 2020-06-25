Burnley trigger extension on Irish Under 21 star Jimmy Dunne's deal

JIMMY DUNNE – THE Irish U21 international – has had his stay at Turf Moor extended after the club triggered a clause on his existing deal.

Central defender Dunne, 22, has been part of the match-day squad for the Clarets since the Premier League restarted.

The Clarets have lodged their retained list with the Premier League, which confirms the departures of senior men Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon and Adam Legzdins, along with the news that Irish international midfielder Jeff Hendrick has rejected a new contract offer.

Dunne made his Ireland U21 debut two years ago, in a 3-1 win over Iceland, and got promoted to the senior Ireland squad by Martin O’Neill later that year, for the friendly against Northern Ireland. Mick McCarthy also called him up to a squad in March 2019 by which stage he was well on his way to amassing 74 club appearances, having been farmed out to Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town.