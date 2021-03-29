BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 29 March 2021
Advertisement

Top 14 side Clermont confirm the signing of JJ Hanrahan from Munster

The 28-year-old will move to France at the end of the season.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 29 Mar 2021, 9:44 AM
45 minutes ago 2,140 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5394774
Hanrahan will leave Munster at the end of the season.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Hanrahan will leave Munster at the end of the season.
Hanrahan will leave Munster at the end of the season.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TOP 14 SIDE Clermont have confirmed the signing of JJ Hanrahan from Munster ahead of next season.

The Kerry man has penned a one-year deal with the option of a second season.

Hanrahan will leave his native Munster for the second time in his career, having previously had a two-year stint with Northampton in the English Premiership.

Joey Carbery’s recent return from a long-term ankle injury meant Hanrahan’s chances of game time in Munster would have diminished and while it was believed he was offered a new deal, Hanrahan has now confirmed a move away.

Munster will look to youngsters Ben Healy, Jack Crowley, and Jake Flannery to move up the pecking order at out-half next season.

“It was difficult to hear the news regarding my future with Munster Rugby, however, it has been a dream come true and a privilege to represent my home province and wear the jersey for eight years,” said Hanrahan.

“I have lifelong friends from this club, and I am very proud to represent the people of Munster and in particular the people of Kerry.

“Equally, I believe I am going to a club with very similar traditions and values in Clermont and it’s an opportunity I am extremely excited for. Currently, my main focus is to give everything I have to the Munster jersey during my time left here in Ireland.”

Hanrahan had an excellent game against Clermont as Munster won away to the French side in the Champions Cup this season, with his accurate place-kicking important in that superb comeback victory.

28-year-old Hanrahan will compete with former France out-half Camille Lopez for the number 10 shirt in Clermont next season, while the club also hope he can play a role in the development of young prospects Théo Giral and Gabin Michet.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I’m very happy and looking forward to joining such a prestigious club as ASM Clermont Auvergne,” said Hanrahan.

“I will be proud to wear the Clermont jersey and to have the opportunity to have a new experience living in France with the ambition of contributing everything I can to help the club and the team to win new titles.

“I can’t wait to play at the Stade Marcel-Michelin in front of incredible fans who are famous far beyond the borders of the Auvergne.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie