Top 14 side Clermont confirm the signing of JJ Hanrahan from Munster

Hanrahan will leave Munster at the end of the season.

TOP 14 SIDE Clermont have confirmed the signing of JJ Hanrahan from Munster ahead of next season.

The Kerry man has penned a one-year deal with the option of a second season.

Hanrahan will leave his native Munster for the second time in his career, having previously had a two-year stint with Northampton in the English Premiership.

Joey Carbery’s recent return from a long-term ankle injury meant Hanrahan’s chances of game time in Munster would have diminished and while it was believed he was offered a new deal, Hanrahan has now confirmed a move away.

Munster will look to youngsters Ben Healy, Jack Crowley, and Jake Flannery to move up the pecking order at out-half next season.

“It was difficult to hear the news regarding my future with Munster Rugby, however, it has been a dream come true and a privilege to represent my home province and wear the jersey for eight years,” said Hanrahan.

“I have lifelong friends from this club, and I am very proud to represent the people of Munster and in particular the people of Kerry.

“Equally, I believe I am going to a club with very similar traditions and values in Clermont and it’s an opportunity I am extremely excited for. Currently, my main focus is to give everything I have to the Munster jersey during my time left here in Ireland.”

Hanrahan had an excellent game against Clermont as Munster won away to the French side in the Champions Cup this season, with his accurate place-kicking important in that superb comeback victory.

28-year-old Hanrahan will compete with former France out-half Camille Lopez for the number 10 shirt in Clermont next season, while the club also hope he can play a role in the development of young prospects Théo Giral and Gabin Michet.

“I’m very happy and looking forward to joining such a prestigious club as ASM Clermont Auvergne,” said Hanrahan.

“I will be proud to wear the Clermont jersey and to have the opportunity to have a new experience living in France with the ambition of contributing everything I can to help the club and the team to win new titles.

“I can’t wait to play at the Stade Marcel-Michelin in front of incredible fans who are famous far beyond the borders of the Auvergne.”