JJ Hanrahan signs for Dragons on long-term deal

The 29-year-old joined Top 14 side Clermont from Munster last year.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 15 Feb 2022, 3:27 PM
JJ Hanrahan has signed for the Dragons.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

JJ HANRAHAN WILL join the Dragons on a long-term deal at the end of the season, the Welsh region have confirmed.

Hanrahan joined French side Clermont Auvergne last summer following his second spell with home province, Munster.

The 29-year-old has made 14 appearances for Clermont this season – scoring three tries – but will now head back to the United Rugby Championship to link up with Dean Ryan’s squad on what is believed to be a three-year deal, a move revealed by former Dragons boss Bernard Jackman on The42 Rugby Weekly podcast last month.

“I’m delighted to be joining Dragons in the summer and to be moving to a region who I feel has massive potential for growth under the guidance of Dean Ryan,” said Hanrahan.

“When I first spoke to Dean about the region and his vision I could instantly see and feel his passion. I’m excited to come to Dragons and contribute to helping the team as much as I can.

“I know the United Rugby Championship competition very well through my time at Munster and it’s a league I’m looking forward to playing in again.

“Being away for a year in France at ASM Clermont has been great for me to gain new experiences and has given me a brilliant opportunity to learn a lot.

I have always had great ambitions as a player and if you look at the current Dragons squad it has a good mix of top-class players in the Welsh squad along with some exciting young talent.

“There’s so much to look forward to over the next few years to come and seeing where we can get to.”

Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby, added: “We’re delighted that JJ will join us next season. He’s very keen to become a Dragon and have a big influence on what we are building at the region.

“JJ will give us added competition for the 10 jersey and brings with him a wealth of experience, from his time at Munster to most recently in France, that will be of huge benefit to our squad.” 

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

