Munster confirm JJ Hanrahan to return in summer on two-year deal

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of JJ Hanrahan from Connacht on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old is Munster’s third-highest points-scorer of all time with 743 points in 142 appearances. The Castleisland man will return in the summer having departed for Clermont Auvergne in 2021.

The out-half, who can also play in the centre and at full-back, has spent the past two seasons at Connacht where he has scored 145 points in 23 appearances so far. He recently returned to action after recovering from a knee injury.

Hanrahan made his Munster debut against Dragons in September 2012 and won the province’s Young Player of the Year award in 2014. An 88.71% success rate off the tee also saw Hanrahan win the 2014 PRO12 Golden Boot award.

After making 64 appearances in three seasons, he joined Northampton Saints in 2015 before returning to Munster in 2017.

Hanrahan won the PRO14 Golden Boot for the second time in the 2019/20 season having landed 50/55 kicks in the regular season.

He starred in Munster’s first-ever win away to Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel Michelin in December 2020 and was 100% accurate off the tee, scoring 24 points in the 39-31 comeback victory.

At the end of that season, Hanrahan joined Clermont and spent a year in France before returning to the URC with Dragons in 2022/23.

He will return home to Munster this summer.

Hanrahan is the fourth new signing for 2025/26 along with centre Dan Kelly, prop Michael Milne and hooker Lee Barron.

Five Academy players have been confirmed so far to be moving up to the senior squad next season: Fionn Gibbons, Shay McCarthy, Evan O’Connell, Ruadhán Quinn and Kieran Ryan.