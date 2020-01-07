This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hanrahan in line to make return for Munster for massive Racing clash

The Kerry man’s fitness is vital with Joey Carbery and Tyler Bleyendaal out injured.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 8:12 PM
59 minutes ago 2,199 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4956516

MUNSTER ARE LOOKING increasingly likely to include JJ Hanrahan at out-half in their team to face Racing 92 in Sunday’s must-win European encounter in Paris.

Hanrahan’s fitness for the make-or-break Heineken Champions Cup clash is vital for the province, with his fellow senior out-halves Joey Carbery and Tyler Bleyendaal both sidelined through injury.

jj-hanrahan-kicks-a-penalty Hanrahan missed last weekend's defeat to Ulster with a hamstring injury. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Hanrahan missed last weekend’s Pro14 defeat to Ulster due to a hamstring injury, leaving Munster fans with fears that they would be without an experienced figure at out-half for the visit to Paris La Défense Arena.

Munster also have 20-year-old academy out-half Ben Healy registered to their European squad but he has played just once for the province at senior level.

Inside centre Rory Scannell is another potential option for Munster in the number 10 shirt, having previously played at out-half for the province, as well as featuring in the role during his school days and in the All-Ireland League with Dolphin RFC.

However, The42 understands that Hanrahan is on track to return to Munster’s starting XV on Sunday against Racing, which would be a major boost for Johann van Graan’s side as they bid to keep their European campaign alive into their final pool game at home to the Ospreys.

Hanrahan has been in good form this season, impressing in the Pro14 and starting three games in the Champions Cup so far.

The Kerry native has been “progressing well” with his rehab of the hamstring issue, according to Munster, and it now looks like he will be ready to face Top 14 outfit Racing, barring any late setbacks in training this week.

Munster are not due to name their starting team until Friday, although it appears that wing Andrew Conway will also recover from a neck issue to feature on the right wing.

Munster will be missing key man Tadhg Beirne after he underwent ankle surgery last week, meaning Billy Holland is set to start in the second row alongside Jean Kleyn, while Jack O’Donoghue is likely to join Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander in the back row. 

Meanwhile, Racing are set to be without former Munster and Ireland fullback Simon Zebo, who sustained an ankle injury in last weekend’s Top 14 clash with Clermont.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie