This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Atletico Madrid complete €126 million move for Benfica teenager Joao Felix

Although he made his professional debut less than a year ago, the Portuguese is the fifth-most expensive player in history.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 7:41 PM
1 hour ago 3,460 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4709248
Joao Felix.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Joao Felix.
Joao Felix.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ATLETICO MADRID HAVE announced the club record €126 million (£113 million) signing of Benfica attacker Joao Felix.

Manchester City had been interested in exploring a deal for the player depending on the future of Leroy Sane, while the likes of Juventus, Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid had all also been linked.

But it’s Atleti that have secured his signature, with sources revealing that talks began on 1 June, with the Liga club’s CEO Gil Marin meeting Benfica chairman Luis Filipe Vieira during the Champions League final in Madrid to kick off negotiations.

Marin then met Joao Felix in person and Atleti, with the help of Jorge Mendes, went on to convince the 19-year-old and his agent Pedro Cordeiro to travel to Madrid by way of an introduction to the club and their facilities.

The La Liga club submitted an offer last Thursday, just three weeks after he made his debut for Portugal, and the deal was completed six days later.

Joao Felix scored 20 goals in all competitions during the 2018-19 season – his first as part of Benfica’s senior squad – and in April became the youngest player to hit a Europa League hat-trick.

In spite of the fact he made his senior debut less than a year ago, Felix is the fifth-most expensive transfer of all time. Only Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Phillippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele cost more. 

The arrival of Felix paves the way for Antoine Griezmann to join Barcelona. The long-rumoured move is set to be completed this week, given the July triggered a cut in the Frenchman’s release clause. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie