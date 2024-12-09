Tributes paid after former Tyrone player Jody Gormley passes away

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid this evening after the passing of former Tyrone footballer and Antrim manager Jody Gormley.

The 53-year-old revealed in October after the Tyrone county final that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.

He managed the senior footballers of his native club in that game, where they lost narrowly to Errigal Ciaran, the team that went on yesterday to win the Ulster final in Armagh.

Last year Gormley was in charge when his Trillick side were crowned Tyrone senior football champions.

His managerial career saw him at the helm of the Antrim senior footballers and the school teacher also guided Abbey CBS Newry to the Hogan Cup, the premier All-Ireland football schools competition, in 2006.

As a player, Gormley won two Ulster senior football medals with Tyrone in 1995 and 1996, while he lined out in the 1995 All-Ireland senior final, the only scorer alongside Peter Canavan for his team that day against Dublin.

He also lined out at inter-county level for the London footballers for a spell and played with the Bredagh club.

It is with profound sadness that I announce my brother Jody passed away peacefully this evening. — Damian Gormley (@GormleyDamian) December 9, 2024

“And obviously a Trillick man” - Jody Gormley



Go Raibh Suaimhneas Síoraí Air - Eternal Rest Be Upon Him pic.twitter.com/phH6700DhQ — Trillick GAC (@TrillickGAC) December 9, 2024

“Only true courage accepts adversity with grace”



The Team at TTM are saddened to learn of the passing of the simply wonderful Jody Gormley RIP. Our condolences to his immediate family and friends and every single Red both inside and outside the county who mourn his passing.… pic.twitter.com/xyD5cSR5aL — Teamtalkmag.com (@teamtalkmagLIVE) December 9, 2024

Gormley spoke on BBC’s The GAA Social podcast that he had ‘no fear of dying’.

“I’ve felt blessed my entire life,” he said.

“The sadness is the people you’re leaving behind. That I’ll not get to see my son, he’s training hard with Trillick, he’s come back after a couple of years, that I’ll not get to see him play and I’ll not get to see my family grow up and mature. That’s not scary but sad really.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.