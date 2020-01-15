This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 15 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Offaly hurling stalwart Bergin calls it a day after 13 years

‘Time comes against you in the end, I wouldn’t have done it for so long if I didn’t love it,’ the 32-year-old wrote.

By The42 Team Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 1:27 PM
49 minutes ago 2,122 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4966641
Bergin played in 50 championship games.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Bergin played in 50 championship games.
Bergin played in 50 championship games.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JOE BERGIN HAS brought the curtain down on a 13-year inter-county career with Offaly’s hurlers.

The 32-year-old insisted the time was right to step back, returning to club duty with Seir Keiran, having been involved in all of the Faithful County’s championship campaigns since his debut as a teenager under manager John McIntyre in 2006.

Bergin made 50 championship appearances and 74 in the National League, winning Divison 2 in 2009, and cited the demands placed on the modern day inter-county star as a reason for calling it quits.

“Time comes against you in the end, over the last couple of years it was a big commitment. I thought long and hard about it last year. Between work and home, it’s a huge commitment now and just I decided now was the time,” he told Midlands Sport.

“It occupies more space in a man’s mind now, it’s not something that owns you, but it’s intense, you’re always thinking of the next session, thinking of the next recovery.

“The difference with strength and conditioning is night and day, the analysis of the game. Everyone has to adjust to it because it is what it is. You have to move with the times.

“It was a dream of mine to play,” Bergin added. “I grew up at a time when Offaly were in Croke Park winning All-Irelands and contesting All-Irelands.

“As a young person you aspire to that. When I got the chance under John McIntyre, it was a dream. I even remember where I was when got the phone call.

“I didn’t think it would go this long. I couldn’t do something for that long if I didn’t enjoy it and love it. I made great memories and great friendships.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie