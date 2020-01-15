Offaly hurling stalwart Bergin calls it a day after 13 years

JOE BERGIN HAS brought the curtain down on a 13-year inter-county career with Offaly’s hurlers.

The 32-year-old insisted the time was right to step back, returning to club duty with Seir Keiran, having been involved in all of the Faithful County’s championship campaigns since his debut as a teenager under manager John McIntyre in 2006.

Bergin made 50 championship appearances and 74 in the National League, winning Divison 2 in 2009, and cited the demands placed on the modern day inter-county star as a reason for calling it quits.

“Time comes against you in the end, over the last couple of years it was a big commitment. I thought long and hard about it last year. Between work and home, it’s a huge commitment now and just I decided now was the time,” he told Midlands Sport.

“It occupies more space in a man’s mind now, it’s not something that owns you, but it’s intense, you’re always thinking of the next session, thinking of the next recovery.

“The difference with strength and conditioning is night and day, the analysis of the game. Everyone has to adjust to it because it is what it is. You have to move with the times.

“It was a dream of mine to play,” Bergin added. “I grew up at a time when Offaly were in Croke Park winning All-Irelands and contesting All-Irelands.

“As a young person you aspire to that. When I got the chance under John McIntyre, it was a dream. I even remember where I was when got the phone call.

“I didn’t think it would go this long. I couldn’t do something for that long if I didn’t enjoy it and love it. I made great memories and great friendships.”

