Dublin: 7 °C Monday 13 January, 2020
Joe Brolly confirmed as eir Sport pundit for upcoming National League

Brolly has previously been a vocal critic of the GAA’s link with pay-per-view broadcasters.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 13 Jan 2020, 2:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,187 Views 3 Comments
GAA analyst Joe Brolly.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
JOE BROLLY IS set for a quick return to the TV screens as an analyst with eir Sport for the Allianz Football League.

eir have confirmed that the 50-year-old will be part of their coverage for the upcoming league campaign.

Brolly’s relationship with RTÉ came to an end last year after he was benched for coverage of the All-Ireland final replay following his comments about referee David Gough. 

He remarked that the Meath official had been “clearly influenced by the propaganda coming from Kerry” after he awarded the Kingdom a first-half penalty and sent-off Dublin defender Jonny Cooper.

Brolly pundit admitted late last year that he was unlikely to make a return to the Montrose GAA panel.

The Derry native is expected to make his bow with the subscription broadcaster on 25 January, when Kerry meet Dublin in an All-Ireland final rematch.

That tie will be one of four games simulcast by RTÉ. eir have the rights to show 15 league games between hurling and football as part of their National League spring schedule.

In recent years Brolly has been a vocal critic of the GAA’s link with pay-per-view broadcasters.

