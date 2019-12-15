This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow scoops record 95% of the vote in landslide Heisman win

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was a distant second.

By AFP Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 11:31 AM
Burrow: second LSU player to win the Heisman.
Image: Todd Van Emst
Image: Todd Van Emst

QUARTERBACK JOE BURROW was named the landslide winner of the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, the annual award to the top US college football player.

Burrow, who switched to Louisiana State University after failing to win the starting job with Ohio State, led the Tigers to a 13-0 record this season.

“All my teammates have supported me, welcomed me with open arms,” Burrow said. “A kid from Ohio coming down to the Bayou. It’s been so awesome.”

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second in the balloting. Ohio State had two players in third and fourth place: quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young.

Burrow received 841 first-place votes out of 885, a record 95% tally. 

Burrow is the second player from LSU to win the Heisman, joining running back Billy Cannon, who did it in 1959.

Quarterbacks have captured the Heisman every year since 2000 except when running backs Reggie Bush in 2005, Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) won it.

Bush faced allegations of receiving improper benefits and later forfeited his trophy.

- © AFP 2019 

