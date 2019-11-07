Van Graan hopes to see Carbery back by Christmas, but won't rush another return for the 10

JOHANN VAN GRAAN is hopeful that he will have out-half Joey Carbery fit and available by Christmas after he returned from the World Cup with a recurrence of his ankle injury.

The Athy man suffered what initially appeared to be a tournament-ending injury in the opening warm-up fixture against Italy in August, but underwent surgery and travelled as one of three 10s in Joe Schmidt’s squad for Japan.

The Munster head coach wouldn’t be human if he didn’t harbour some serious disappointment at news of Carbery aggravating the injury on international duty, but he is willing to be patient as the playmaker immerses himself into rehab.

“He is going to be out for some time. We got to make sure he gets his strength back and we get that ankle fully functional,” said Van Graan.

The South African cannot yet put a clear time-frame for the playmaker’s return, but when asked if Carbery would at least play in red by Christmas, he said:

“I hope so. I hope so. At this stage it is very difficult for the medical team to determine that.”

“They are not going that route (surgery), because he has had it for quite a while.

The most important thing now is Joey’s health now. He is a Munster player. He is under my watch now so we’ve got to look after him; get his ankle right. Make sure he is good.

“He is very important for the national team, I believe, for the future of Irish rugby. I am not the coach, but I imagine Faz will look at him.

“For Munster he is a game-winner, that’s why we got him, that’s why we want him on the pitch. But we don’t want him to play for a week and get injured again.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!