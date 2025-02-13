Boxing trainer Joe Gallagher reveals he is battling stage 4 cancer

ENGLISH BOXING TRAINER Joe Gallagher has revealed he is battling Stage 4 bowel and liver cancer.

The 56-year-old, who has steered British boxers Anthony Crolla, Scott Quigg, Callum Smith, Liam Smith and Natasha Jonas to world-title success in the professional ranks, is currently undergoing chemotherapy having been diagnosed in November.

Former Ring Magazine (2015) and Boxing News (2019) Trainer of the Year Gallagher said that he didn’t have any “major symptoms” at the time of his diagnosis, and implored people to get checked out rather than procrastinate if they feel “something isn’t right”.

Gallagher, a Mancunian of Sligo parentage who also took Irish middleweight contender Matthew Macklin to world level, said that the last few months have been “a lot to take in”.

“I just wanted to carry on as normal as possible while I tried to process things,” Gallagher added.

“I would like to say no matter how busy life gets, your health should always come first. We can overlook things and put things off because we’re always so ‘busy’, but ultimately there’s nothing more important than your health.

I didn’t have any major symptoms, so if you feel something isn’t right, no matter how small, please don’t put it off – please go and get checked, as it could save your life.

“I want to thank my family, friends, my fighters and the people I’ve been able to confide in so far on this journey, their support has been incredible.”

Gallagher, who trained former British Olympian Natasha Jonas for her 2021 world-title challenge of Katie Taylor in the professional ranks, has strong connections to Ireland.

While he grew up in a council estate in Wythenshawe, Manchester, both of his parents were born and raised in Co. Sligo before emigrating to England.

Gallagher regularly visits family in his parents’ homeland and, in 2016, received a civic reception from Sligo County Council after winning the prestigious Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year award.

He was only the second ever British coach to be crowned by ‘The Ring’ following Welshman Enzo Calzaghe, father of former super-middleweight and light-heavyweight great Joe Calzaghe.

Gallagher stated his intention to remain involved in his sport as he continues with his cancer treatment, praising the boxers in his Bolton gym for their assistance in his battle.

“I know I have to prioritise my health at this time, yet boxing is giving me that bit of escapism I need right now,” he said.

“As I go through my own battle, being around an incredible team of fighters is helping me continue to do what I love.

“I’ve only just begun my fight back against this disease.

“There’s still so much I am processing, which is very hard to talk about right now; it’s also a very difficult time for my family and friends too.”