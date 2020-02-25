This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Welsh international Ledley joins Hoolahan and O'Donovan at Newcastle Jets

The 33-year-old will play under his former international colleague Carl Robinson, teaming up with the Jets’ two-man Irish contingent.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 3:28 PM
17 minutes ago 302 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5021343
77-cap Wales international Joe Ledley.
Image: Tim Goode
77-cap Wales international Joe Ledley.
77-cap Wales international Joe Ledley.
Image: Tim Goode

FORMER CELTIC AND Crystal Palace midfielder Joe Ledley has joined Newcastle Jets in Australia’s A-League, where he’ll become a team-mate of Roy O’Donovan and Wes Hoolahan.

The Welsh international has been without a club since his one-month deal with Charlton expired in January.

Ledley, 33, had been training with League Two Newport County but has opted to swap Wales for New South Wales where he’ll play under former international team-mate Carl Robinson.

Ledley has signed a contract which will last until the end of the A-League season in May.

“I know I’ll have to be at my best to earn a spot in the starting 11,” Ledley said.

“The opportunity to work under Carl is one that I’m also looking forward to.

“We crossed paths in a few Wales camps when I was a youngster and to have the chance to link up with him again is exciting.”

Robinson added: “Joe’s record at club and international level speaks for itself, he’s a class player and to have him here at the Jets for the remainder of the season is great.

“He’s the type of player who will really help our younger boys out, plus he’ll add a different dimension to our game and I think he’ll have a good impact.”

Ledley has played 77 times for Wales, scoring four goals, but hasn’t added to his caps since the summer of 2018. He played in every game as Wales reached the Euro 2016 semi-final.

Former Republic of Ireland international Hoolahan, 37, and former U21 international O’Donovan, 34, are also on the books at the second-from-bottom Jets, who have won one and drawn three of their last four fixtures.

Hoolahan made his long-awaited debut for the club on Saturday following ankle surgery, with O’Donovan netting the first goal of his second stint at the Jets in their 1-1 draw with Melbourne Victory.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

