James Crombie/INPHO
# Hurling
Carlow book place in Joe McDonagh final, Kildare relegated to Christy Ring
Offaly and Carlow will meet again in a fortnight’s time in the Joe McDonagh Cup final.
21 minutes ago

CARLOW BOOKED THEIR place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final with a facile 18-point win over Offaly in the final series of round robin matches.

With four wins from their first four games, and their place in the final already secured, Offaly named a much-changed side for their trip to Netwatch Cullen Park.

And the visitors offered little resistance as Carlow ensured that these two will meet again in a fortnight’s time.

Carlow led by 10 points at the end of a one-sided first half, 0-16 to 0-6, and Conor Kehoe’s goal soon after the restart made the result a formality, 1-29 to 0-14.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Laois fired four goals past Kerry in a 14-point victory, 4-23 to 0-21.

And in what was a de facto relegation play-off, it was Down who secured their Joe McDonagh status for 2024, condemning Kildare to the Christy Ring Cup with a 1-27 to 3-13 win.

Pearse Óg McCrickard led the way for Down with a magnificent individual haul of 15 points, including six from play, as the visitors ran out winners by eight points at Hawkfield.

